Home Cities Kochi

Safe and sound: Keep ear infections at bay

This week we explore the causes, symptoms, and remedies for ear infections among infants and adults

Published: 09th August 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ear is a sensitive organ and is likely to get affected due to infection and traumatic damage. The organ is divided into three parts- the outer ear, middle ear and inner ear. The middle ear is a small space located behind the ear drum which is supposed to be well-ventilated by air passing through the Eustachian tube, thus keeping the middle ear clean and dry. If there isn’t enough ventilation, especially when the Eustachian tube gets blocked due to sinus infections, common cold viruses, and adenoid problems, the area gets damp, stagnant, and warm, making it a perfect breeding ground for germs, thereby leading to ear infection.

Fungal infection is another ear infection that is more common during the monsoon, as there is more moisture in the air. Cotton buds, and sticks, may also contain fungus. The ears start itching badly for a day or two and then the situation worsens with severe pain and a feeling of blockage.

Those who put oil in their ears when the ear gets blocked are most prone to ear infections. Rain and contaminated water entering the ear can also cause fungal infections. In children, the most common trigger of an ear infection is an upper respiratory viral infection, such as a cold or the flu. These disorders can make the Eustachian tube so swollen that air can no longer flow into the middle ear.  Allergies to pollen, dust, animal dander, or food - can also have the same effect. Babies who are fed breast milk unlike formulas have a lesser chance of ear infection.  

What are the symptoms of an Ear Infection?
In adults, the symptoms of an ear infection are earache (either a sharp, sudden pain or a dull, continuous pain), warm foul smelling drainage from the ear canal, muffled hearing etc. However, in children, the symptoms can be tugging the ear, poor sleep, fever, irritability, restlessness, ear drainage, diminished appetite. If there is pus, blood oozing out of the ear and if your child develops a stiff neck or seems to be lethargic and inconsolable you need to contact your doctor immediately.

How Can I Prevent Ear Infection?
Less exposure to tobacco smoke, cleaning solvents, and dust can help prevent ear infections to an extent. Be sure everyone in your household,  including your children, gets the proper vaccines when recommended this includes flu and pneumococcal vaccines. Make hand washing a habit. To avoid infection among infants breastfeeding for six months is important.

What Is my doctor looking for?
The doctor will look at the eardrum for signs of infection such as pus, redness, and edema. Some kids just get a lot of ear infections, usually, it doesn’t cause long-term problems,  but frequent ones can lead to:

  • Delays in learning speech and developing social skills
  • Hearing loss
  • Infection that spreads to other parts of the head
  • Tears or holes in the eardrum

Treatments
The doctor may recommend a pain reliever. In the case of antibiotics make sure to take the whole course, or else infection may recur and become resistant to more treatments.  In addition to medications, pain can also be reduced by using low heat from a heating pad. Antifungal ear drops are another remedy. The ear has to be kept as dry as possible. In case the infection persists, the doctor might suggest a procedure called myringotomy.

Natural Remedies
You can do things at home to ease your symptoms. Talk to your doctor  first about these tips:
Warmth: You may find a heated compress brings comfort.
Feedings: Bottle feeding should be avoided. But if you feed your baby  with a bottle, do it standing up.
Gargling: In older children or adults, salt water helps soothe a raw throat.
Fresh air: Smokers should refrain from smoking inside the house or  anywhere near your child.

By Dr George Kuruvilla , Head of ENT and Cochlear implant surgery dept and Dr Tinu Alby, ENT consultant at Lourdes Hospital, Kochi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp