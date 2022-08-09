Safe and sound: Keep ear infections at bay

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ear is a sensitive organ and is likely to get affected due to infection and traumatic damage. The organ is divided into three parts- the outer ear, middle ear and inner ear. The middle ear is a small space located behind the ear drum which is supposed to be well-ventilated by air passing through the Eustachian tube, thus keeping the middle ear clean and dry. If there isn’t enough ventilation, especially when the Eustachian tube gets blocked due to sinus infections, common cold viruses, and adenoid problems, the area gets damp, stagnant, and warm, making it a perfect breeding ground for germs, thereby leading to ear infection.

Fungal infection is another ear infection that is more common during the monsoon, as there is more moisture in the air. Cotton buds, and sticks, may also contain fungus. The ears start itching badly for a day or two and then the situation worsens with severe pain and a feeling of blockage.

Those who put oil in their ears when the ear gets blocked are most prone to ear infections. Rain and contaminated water entering the ear can also cause fungal infections. In children, the most common trigger of an ear infection is an upper respiratory viral infection, such as a cold or the flu. These disorders can make the Eustachian tube so swollen that air can no longer flow into the middle ear. Allergies to pollen, dust, animal dander, or food - can also have the same effect. Babies who are fed breast milk unlike formulas have a lesser chance of ear infection.

What are the symptoms of an Ear Infection?

In adults, the symptoms of an ear infection are earache (either a sharp, sudden pain or a dull, continuous pain), warm foul smelling drainage from the ear canal, muffled hearing etc. However, in children, the symptoms can be tugging the ear, poor sleep, fever, irritability, restlessness, ear drainage, diminished appetite. If there is pus, blood oozing out of the ear and if your child develops a stiff neck or seems to be lethargic and inconsolable you need to contact your doctor immediately.

How Can I Prevent Ear Infection?

Less exposure to tobacco smoke, cleaning solvents, and dust can help prevent ear infections to an extent. Be sure everyone in your household, including your children, gets the proper vaccines when recommended this includes flu and pneumococcal vaccines. Make hand washing a habit. To avoid infection among infants breastfeeding for six months is important.

What Is my doctor looking for?

The doctor will look at the eardrum for signs of infection such as pus, redness, and edema. Some kids just get a lot of ear infections, usually, it doesn’t cause long-term problems, but frequent ones can lead to:

Delays in learning speech and developing social skills

Hearing loss

Infection that spreads to other parts of the head

Tears or holes in the eardrum

Treatments

The doctor may recommend a pain reliever. In the case of antibiotics make sure to take the whole course, or else infection may recur and become resistant to more treatments. In addition to medications, pain can also be reduced by using low heat from a heating pad. Antifungal ear drops are another remedy. The ear has to be kept as dry as possible. In case the infection persists, the doctor might suggest a procedure called myringotomy.

Natural Remedies

You can do things at home to ease your symptoms. Talk to your doctor first about these tips:

Warmth: You may find a heated compress brings comfort.

Feedings: Bottle feeding should be avoided. But if you feed your baby with a bottle, do it standing up.

Gargling: In older children or adults, salt water helps soothe a raw throat.

Fresh air: Smokers should refrain from smoking inside the house or anywhere near your child.

By Dr George Kuruvilla , Head of ENT and Cochlear implant surgery dept and Dr Tinu Alby, ENT consultant at Lourdes Hospital, Kochi

