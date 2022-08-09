What's in a name? Banana talk & slices of history in Vazhakkala

Ankitha Ajith By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vazhakkala in Thrikkakara is a melting pot of cultures, with rich legacies linked to historical temples, churches, and mosques. The Palarivattom-Kumarapuram Road passes through the area, connecting northern and southern regions of Ernakulam.For most Malayalis, the first thought that comes to mind on hearing the name ‘Vazhakkala’ is about bananas or plantains. (Vazha means banana tree or plantain in Malayalam.)

During our search for the roots of the name, we bump into Sirar V A, the owner of Hotel Abida in Vakhakkala. The place, he says, was named after his family.“The first patriarch of the family was a farmer, who had settled here,” says Sirar, 47. “He did banana cultivation, and sold his produce in far-off places. So, our family came to be known as ‘Vazhakkala’, and, subsequently, the place also came to be known by that name.”

Sirar says his great grandfather, Vazhakkala Khadar, was a popular figure in the region. “In fact, many of my forefathers were closely involved in social affairs of the place,” he adds. “They were even invited to be part of the meetings held at the Tripunithura royal court. I am part of the 19th generation of this family, and run the restaurant set up by my father in 1961.”

Veteran socio-political activist K A Abdullah, 92, concurs with Sirar. “Vazhakkala was my maternal home, we used to live there during most of my childhood,” says the former panchayat member. “The place got its name because of the Vazhakkala family.”

Councillor Shaji Vazhakkala believes the place got the name due to the farming practices of the region. “This place was known for banana cultivation, which covered a large area,” he says.“As we know, the naming of a places are often closely related to the local activities. Thus, this locality was named after vazha. Later, many families that settled here inherited the ‘Vazhakkala’ tag.”

Weekly column on the history of place names in the city. Got any whacky suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@gmail.com

