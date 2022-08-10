Home Cities Kochi

ISA to hold three-day international conclave

The 14th international conference of anaesthesiologists — SAARC AA 2022 — will be held in Kochi from Friday.

Published: 10th August 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 14th international conference of anaesthesiologists — SAARC AA 2022 — will be held in Kochi from Friday. The three-day summit is being organised by the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) in association with the SAARC Association of Anaesthesiologists. More than 1,500 delegates representing all SAARC nations, supporting countries and from all over India will attend.

Dr M R Rajagopal, director, the Institute of Palliative Care Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram, will inaugurate the conference on Friday. ISA president Dr Venkata Giri, secretary Dr Naveen Malhothra, Kerala Chapter president Dr Shamshad Beegum, Dr Paul Raphel, organising chairman Dr Vinodan K, Dr Jacob Abraham, Dr Joshy Jose,among others will speak.

