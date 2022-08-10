Vlogger promotes ganja abuse, arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Excise on Tuesday arrested a vlogger who allegedly promoted abuse of ganja through his YouTube channel. The arrested is Nevin Agustine of Fort Kochi. According to excise officials, the accused recently made a video of a chat with a girl regarding abuse of ganja which was widely circulated on social media platforms. Following a tipoff, excise raided the house of the vlogger. Around two grams of ganja were seized from the house of Nevin.

KOCHI: Excise on Tuesday arrested a vlogger who allegedly promoted abuse of ganja through his YouTube channel. The arrested is Nevin Agustine of Fort Kochi. According to excise officials, the accused recently made a video of a chat with a girl regarding abuse of ganja which was widely circulated on social media platforms. Following a tipoff, excise raided the house of the vlogger. Around two grams of ganja were seized from the house of Nevin.