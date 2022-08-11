Announcing holiday for schools was right at the time: IAS Renu Raj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The start to Renu Raj’s stint as the second woman collector of Ernakulam district has hardly been the kind she expected. She assumed charge when the district was facing the threat of another flood due to incessant rain. Amid waterlogging issues, a pothole-filled road caused a motorists’ death a few days after her appointment. But having served as an assistant collector and a sub-collector for seven months, the new Ernakulam collector is confident of providing effective administration.

On Wednesday, Renu shared her thoughts on a range of topics during a Meet the Press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club. Excerpts.

There was a sea of criticism when you announced a holiday for schools at the last minute. What actually happened?

I don’t think I made a mistake. What I did was right at the time. We had to take a call as there was heavy rain. The early morning update said there was no red alert. So there was no need to announce a holiday. But the second alert we received by 7.30 am said there would be heavy rain in the next few hours in the district. If there is any untoward incident, people will blame the district administration. I admit that some inconvenience was caused to parents and students. Criticism from them is always welcome. I will try not to repeat the confusion.

Following the death of a motorist on the national highway, the High Court has issued a directive to submit a report on the status of roads in the district. Is there an update?

A report has already been submitted to the High Court regarding the filling of potholes. Various agencies like the National Highways Authority of India, public works department and local self-government bodies are the stakeholders of roads. Following the intervention of the court, the departments concerned were instructed to fill the potholes urgently. A report was prepared by a team led by the sub collector. Further action will be taken as directed by the court.

The Thrissur collector has decided to blacklist the contracting company that used unscientific methods to fill the potholes on NH 544. Do you have any plans to do so?

It’s a highly technical thing. A detailed study has to be conducted. So far, no decision has been taken to blacklist the contracting company.

A slew of allegations of misappropriation of flood relief funds have been raised. But no action has been taken so far.

The district administration will investigate any kind of misappropriation of flood relief funds. Officials have been directed to ensure that flood relief is available to genuine people.

There are several projects that former collectors initiated. Do you propose to focus on any specific project?

Flooding and waste management are the main issues we are facing. Steps will be taken to resolve the issues. Child development and health programmes are also in focus.

What plans do you have to tackle waterlogging in Kochi?

Some of the waterlogging in the city is because of minor issues. We have inspected some areas, and directions have been issued to the officials concerned to look into it. The Kochi corporation, Cochin Smart Mission and other agencies will coordinate to solve the problem. The funds necessary have been allocated for Mullassery Canal renovation.

