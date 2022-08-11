Home Cities Kochi

Man stabbed to death near North railway overbridge

A man was stabbed to death following an argument near a wayside eatery under the North Railway bridge on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man was stabbed to death following an argument near a wayside eatery under the North Railway bridge on Wednesday. Edison, a resident of Kollam, is identified as the deceased. Suresh, a resident of Mulavukad who stabbed the victim using a beer bottle, is absconding.

The police said the duo had an argument while having their dinner around 10 pm. “Suresh broke the beer bottle and stabbed Edison on the neck. The reason for the argument is unknown,” said a police officer at the Central station where the case has been registered.

It is also learnt that the accused escaped immediately after the incident. “He was staying in a lodge near North Railway Station. After the incident, he left the lodge. We got an ID card and are yet to confirm whether he is the accused. An investigation is under way to trace him,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the body of the deceased was left unattended for some time. 
“It was after we reached the spot that the body was shifted to Ernakulam general hospital. We have to cross-check details to find the exact cause of murder. We are also looking into the involvement of any other person in the incident, “ the officer said.

