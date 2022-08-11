Two-wheeler rider’s death: Suspected truck untraced

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even six days after the incident in which Hashim, a Manjali native, died after his two-wheeler hit a pothole on the national highway at Nedumbassery, the exact cause of death remains unknown. Police could not clarify whether the death was due to the impact of the fall or the victim was run over by any other vehicle. Though police had said that a scientific inquiry will be conducted after collecting evidence from the spot, still there is no clue on the cause of death.

Officers said that they are looking at every angle, including whether it was a hit-and-run case.

The vehicle that is suspected to have hit Hashim could not be traced so far. The Nedumbassery police, which have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), said that they will soon nab the motorist concerned. The officers said there were no CCTV cameras near the accident spot and it has affected the probe. The police could not get any clues about the vehicle from the cameras along the route.

Meanwhile, the police summoned NHAI officials and recorded their statements. Hashim, 52, a Manjali native, was returning after work when his scooter hit a pothole. It is suspected that an unidentified truck that came from behind ran over him as he fell on the road. The incident occurred at 10.30 pm on Friday.

KOCHI: Even six days after the incident in which Hashim, a Manjali native, died after his two-wheeler hit a pothole on the national highway at Nedumbassery, the exact cause of death remains unknown. Police could not clarify whether the death was due to the impact of the fall or the victim was run over by any other vehicle. Though police had said that a scientific inquiry will be conducted after collecting evidence from the spot, still there is no clue on the cause of death. Officers said that they are looking at every angle, including whether it was a hit-and-run case. The vehicle that is suspected to have hit Hashim could not be traced so far. The Nedumbassery police, which have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), said that they will soon nab the motorist concerned. The officers said there were no CCTV cameras near the accident spot and it has affected the probe. The police could not get any clues about the vehicle from the cameras along the route. Meanwhile, the police summoned NHAI officials and recorded their statements. Hashim, 52, a Manjali native, was returning after work when his scooter hit a pothole. It is suspected that an unidentified truck that came from behind ran over him as he fell on the road. The incident occurred at 10.30 pm on Friday.