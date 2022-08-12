Aarppo vrroom...  

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Onam is not just Keralites biggest annual festival, but the busiest shopping season as well. Onam offers start pouring in just like the monsoon rain during August and September. And customers wait for the festival season to make grand purchases.

Though the e-commerce revolution had brought in year-long discounts, Onam keeps its charm in many sectors such as the automobile. For many states in the country, Onam ushers in many other festivals behind it. And that is why this is the season for introducing new models or upgrades to enthuse the automobile market. Along with this, there are attractive festive offers too.

This year too, car makers from around the world have announced their attractive Onam offers. However, the challenge of lower production due to the semiconductor chip shortage persists and as a result, waiting periods have turned longer for many models. That means this year, not all the models will come with attractive offers. Some don’t have any discounts.

Let’s have a look at the offers announced so far.

MARUTI SUZUKI

India’s biggest automobile brand Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts and exchange offers for many of its models.

Rs 12,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 for the existing Alto

Rs 40,000 discount and Rs 20,000 exchange bonus on SPresso and Celerio

Rs 30,000 discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus on Ignis

Rs 25,000 discount exchange offer on Wagon R

The other Dzire has Rs 20,000 + Rs 10,000, Swift Rs 15,000 + Rs 10,000, Eeco with 15,000 + Rs 10,000.

New models like Brezza, XL6, Baleno etc have no such offers.

TATA MOTORS

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, announced its consumer offers for its passenger vehicles ahead of the Onam. Kerala is among the company’s top three markets in the country. All Tata cars and SUVs are leading in their respective segments in the state. That is why, without fail, the industry giant has extended exciting offers up to Rs 60,000 on its various models with priority delivery.

Tata Motors has tied up with leading PSUs and private and regional financiers for attractive finance schemes. Here are some:

Up to 95% on-road finance and 7-year loan tenure for no income proof customers.

Rs 60,000 special discount for SUVs Harrier and Safari.

Rs 25,000 discount on Altroz, Tiago and Tigor

RENAULT

Renault India offers benefits up to Rs 35,000 for Kwid and up to Rs 45,000 for Triber. Additionally, there are discounts on the EasyCare package. The recently face-lifted compact SUV Kiger has no cash

discounts, but the easy care offer and accessory offers are available.

HYUNDAI

The South Korean brand has announced customer offers, exchange bonuses, corporate offers etc and a scratch-and-win scheme for the festive season. The scheme is worth Rs 2.5 crore, according to the company. Five grams gold coin, comprehensive extended warranty, car-care kit and Hyundai Shield of Trust are the assured gifts in it.

Grand i10 Nios, Aura and i20 have attractive customer offers, ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 48,000. Offers are available till September 15.

New Releases

Swanky, powerful Hunter 350

Royal Enfield has launched the new Hunter 350, a modern-looking, youthful motorcycle. Described as a neo-retro roadster, engineered and designed for the urban hustle, the new Hunter 350 is designed to tackle crowded city streets, suburban back-roads and beyond. It is a little smaller than Classic and Meteor and also lighter by a few kilograms. But it uses the same J-Series 350 cc engine with 20.2hp peak power and 27Nm torque. It comes in two distinct editions -- Retro Hunter and Metro Hunter. The Retro Hunter runs on 17-inch spoked wheels and has a 300mm front disc brake combined with a 6-inch rear drum brake and single-channel ABS. The uncluttered retro-styled, digital-analogue instrument cluster displays just the right amount of essential information. It comes with a choice of two classical, single-colour tanks. The Metro Hunter has a more contemporary look with dual-colour liveries, cast alloy wheels, wide and tubeless tyres. Metro gets a 270mm rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS too. The price starts at Rs 1,49,900 (ex-showroom Chennai) and goes up to Rs1,68,900.

Can’t beat the Classic

Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil the new Scorpio Classic today, with noticeable cosmetic and feature upgrades to the SUV’s previous generation model. The evergreen model Scorpio is renamed Scorpio Classic recently when an all-new SUV was launched with the name Scorpio N. After the unveiling, the Indian automaker will showcase its 5 electric SUVs on August 15. The unveiling event is scheduled to happen in the UK.

Time for TUCSON

Hyundai launched its premium five-seater SUV Tucson in India, with a price range of Rs 27.7 lakh to Rs 34.39 lakh. One of its highlighting features is Level2-ADAS (available only on the higher signature trim), advanced driver assists and autonomous safety systems. The fourth-generation Tucson comes to India with the longest wheelbase of 4630 mm, while a shorter version is also available globally. The wheelbase of the new Tucson is 85mm longer compared to the outgoing model. It comes with 2-litre petrol as well as diesel engines. TUCSON has powerful diesel engine which offers 137 kW of power and 416 Nm of torque. There is no manual gearbox on offer, but the all-wheel drive system with multi-terrain modes is an option on the top diesel variant. The waiting period stands at 8 -10 months, as per the current bookings.

Power-packed JEEP COMPASS

Jeep Compass is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India. To celebrate the occasion, the American brand has launched a special anniversary edition. The new edition comes sporting a handful of exclusive features including grille accents and commemorative badging. It comes with granite crystal finish alloy wheels, body-coloured claddings, accent colour roof rails, satin granite crystal cloured body and leather seats with light tungsten accent stitching and lots more. The new edition comes with two engine options -- both petrol and diesel.

Rider’s dream

Honda BigWing expands its presence in the mid-size segment with the powerful, sporty and aggressive-looking CB300F. The all-new model in the advanced streetfighter design ensures a powerful riding experience with a 293cc oil-cooled 4-valve SOHC engine. It is a hassle-free for city rides and long-distance touring. Honda’s Selectable Torque Control brings stability during slippery conditions by ensuring optimum traction. Dual channel ABS, assist & slipper clutch, USD front forks, front & rear disc brakes, 6-speed transmission are some highlights. Price is yet to be announced. The new CB300F will be available in two variants - Deluxe and Deluxe Pro.

