Murder accused still on run

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 24 hours have passed since a 35-year-old was stabbed to death in a city hotel, but the accused is still on the run. Suresh of Mulavukadu, 38, allegedly stabbed Edison of Neendakara, Kollam, on his neck using a beer bottle following an argument at Hotel Anand Bihar near the North railway over bridge.

The reason for the attack is not known yet. The police, however, said the two knew each other. Edison lay on the road in a pool of blood for a while before a police team reached the spot and shifted him to the Ernakulam General Hospital, but his life could not be saved.

The police said Suresh aka Kallan Suresh escaped after taking his belongings from a nearby lodge, where he was staying. An Aadhaar card recovered from the lodge helped identify the suspect.Suresh is an accused in several cases including for attacking and robbing a woman who lived alone near the Ponnarimangalam toll plaza. Edison, too, also involved in narcotic cases, the police said.

Edison arrived for a hotel job in Kochi and met Suresh. Both were not having any link with their families for a while. The police said the duo used to consume liquor quite often. Edison’s body was handed over to his relatives on Thursday.

KOCHI: 24 hours have passed since a 35-year-old was stabbed to death in a city hotel, but the accused is still on the run. Suresh of Mulavukadu, 38, allegedly stabbed Edison of Neendakara, Kollam, on his neck using a beer bottle following an argument at Hotel Anand Bihar near the North railway over bridge. The reason for the attack is not known yet. The police, however, said the two knew each other. Edison lay on the road in a pool of blood for a while before a police team reached the spot and shifted him to the Ernakulam General Hospital, but his life could not be saved. The police said Suresh aka Kallan Suresh escaped after taking his belongings from a nearby lodge, where he was staying. An Aadhaar card recovered from the lodge helped identify the suspect.Suresh is an accused in several cases including for attacking and robbing a woman who lived alone near the Ponnarimangalam toll plaza. Edison, too, also involved in narcotic cases, the police said. Edison arrived for a hotel job in Kochi and met Suresh. Both were not having any link with their families for a while. The police said the duo used to consume liquor quite often. Edison’s body was handed over to his relatives on Thursday.