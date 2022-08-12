Home Cities Kochi

Padmakumari sworn in as BJP councillor of Island North

The swearing-in ceremony was held following SEC directive.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  T Padmakumari, the BJP councillor of Island North, took oath on Thursday. The State Election Commission (SEC) had sent the court order in favour of the BJP councillor to the corporation last month in this regard. The swearing-in ceremony was held following SEC directive.

According to rules, the oath should be held within 30 days of the election. However, in the case of Padmakumari, it took 50 days, Congress said. She was announced the winner from Island North division on June 22, 2022, following a court order.

During the election held to the corporation in December 2020, the presiding officer cast one vote in her favour at the end of the polling hours after it was found that there was a shortage of one vote polled in the EVM against the number of votes marked as polled in official records.

The decision was taken after all candidates agreed that vote should be cast in favour of the candidate who wins the draw of lots. The presiding officer took the lot and based on the result cast the vote in favour of Padmakumari. N Venugopal, the Congress candidate, secured 181 votes and Padmakumari won 182 votes.

