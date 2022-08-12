Turning a new page

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Leaving the pandemic gloom behind, libraries in Kochi are gradually returning to normal. A few of them, in fact, are witnessing a significant rise in new memberships, thanks to the ‘reading revival’ triggered by the lockdowns.

There are 512 libraries affiliated to the Library Council in Ernakulam. Most are “traditional spaces”, says District Library Council secretary M R Surendran. “Following the Covid crisis, the culture of gathering together to read periodicals and newspapers has waned,” he says.

Currently, the district council has initiated some plans to boost reading. Besides socio-cultural activities, the ‘Pusthaka Petti’ (book box) concept has been introduced in government schools to encourage reading.

“We are also planning to set up small book racks on roadsides and other public spaces,” says Surendran. “Talks are on to revive theatre activities, too.”

Focus on women, children

This year, at the 17th Pusthakolsavam to be held at the Aluva UC College from August 16 to 18 — the prime focus would be on attracting a maximum number of women. “In the recently held state reading competition, the senior category the winner was a homemaker. That’s a healthy indicator,” notes Surendran.

Mulanthuruthy Public Library president Saji Mulanthuruthy agrees. Winner of this year’s EMS Prize for the best library, this reading space has more women members than men. “Our library is also known for activities such as farming, and soap- and bag-making. We had initiated a programme named ‘Vanitha pusthaka vitharanam’ (distribution of books among women). But it had to be curtailed due to fund crunch.”

A woman, he adds, is an “influencing factor” in any family. “If a woman in a household reads, it would have a profound impact on the family,” he says.

‘OTT series influence choices’

In an encouraging sign, these days, youngsters occupy most of the space at Ernakulam Public Library, which was set up in 1870. There is a steady flow of PSC aspirants, too. “Nowadays, youngsters are hooked to series streaming on OTT platforms. Many of them come here in search of books on which some of the series are based on,” says librarian Priya K Peter.

Priya K Peter

Another interesting trend, she notes, is the renewed interest in Malayalam books. “Many parents pick up Malayalam books for their children,” she adds. Taking note of current trends, the library has initiated a digital drive. “We have introduced a system where rare books are uploaded. Members can access from any location,” says Priya.

In yet another positive sign, student memberships have increased considerably in West Kochi after the schools reopened. “Schools are engaging children with projects that require them to take references from the library, so the footfall has increased,” says Tagore Library secretary C S Joseph. “Many institutions are encouraging children to take memberships. This is a good sign.”

