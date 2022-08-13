A 4-year-old’s exploration...

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Biju Sailabdeen’S love affair with gastronomy traces back to, in his words, a “delicious childhood”. The native of Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram says he started exploring the world of food at the age of four, thanks to his father.

And that culinary quest eventually led Biju, 39, to take up food vlogging in 2016. A national cycling champ and businessman, today, Biju is better known as ‘Foodie Kidilolski’.

“My father used to take me to every food spot across the city,” he recalls. “Thus, I know the old as well as the new. However, what I cherish the most are the old tastes, flavours I savoured with my father. They may not be big restaurants or have dining spaces, but the food they serve and the tastes stay the best even after decades.”

Some examples? “Rajila Hotel, Muttathara -- their mutton dishes are legendary. The taste remains the same to date,” he says. “Another one is Hotel Rahmaniya, known for the Kethel’s fried chicken, which was recently featured by BBC. It has over seven decades of history, and serves the finger-licking-best fried chicken in the city.”

Biju adds he “felt proud” when the BBC team approached him for the feature on Rahmaniya and its Kethel’s chicken. Biju, in fact, is known as an “encyclopedia” on foodie spots in Thiruvananthapuram. “Good food and history are a deadly combination,” he says. He signs off with a tip to foodies: “The capital city offers the best vegetarian dishes in the state.”

Vlog page: @foodie_kidilolski

Spring Chicken Fry

Ingredients

45-day-old chick or spring chicken: 700g

Kashmiri chillies: 2 nos

Red chilli (or 1 tablespoon chilli flakes) : 6 nos

Coriander seed (optional): 1 teaspoon

Turmeric (powder) : ¼ teaspoon

Garam masala: 1 tablespoon

Pepper powder: 1 teaspoon

Ginger garlic paste: 1 tablespoon

Salt: to taste

Lemon: 2 teaspoon

Preparation: Grind all the masala ingredients into a smooth paste. Marinate the chicken with the masala paste and some lemon juice. Refrigerate the marinated chicken for one hour. Heat oil and deep fry the chicken on low flame until cooked.

KOCHI: Biju Sailabdeen’S love affair with gastronomy traces back to, in his words, a “delicious childhood”. The native of Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram says he started exploring the world of food at the age of four, thanks to his father. And that culinary quest eventually led Biju, 39, to take up food vlogging in 2016. A national cycling champ and businessman, today, Biju is better known as ‘Foodie Kidilolski’. “My father used to take me to every food spot across the city,” he recalls. “Thus, I know the old as well as the new. However, what I cherish the most are the old tastes, flavours I savoured with my father. They may not be big restaurants or have dining spaces, but the food they serve and the tastes stay the best even after decades.” Some examples? “Rajila Hotel, Muttathara -- their mutton dishes are legendary. The taste remains the same to date,” he says. “Another one is Hotel Rahmaniya, known for the Kethel’s fried chicken, which was recently featured by BBC. It has over seven decades of history, and serves the finger-licking-best fried chicken in the city.” Biju adds he “felt proud” when the BBC team approached him for the feature on Rahmaniya and its Kethel’s chicken. Biju, in fact, is known as an “encyclopedia” on foodie spots in Thiruvananthapuram. “Good food and history are a deadly combination,” he says. He signs off with a tip to foodies: “The capital city offers the best vegetarian dishes in the state.” Vlog page: @foodie_kidilolski Spring Chicken Fry Ingredients 45-day-old chick or spring chicken: 700g Kashmiri chillies: 2 nos Red chilli (or 1 tablespoon chilli flakes) : 6 nos Coriander seed (optional): 1 teaspoon Turmeric (powder) : ¼ teaspoon Garam masala: 1 tablespoon Pepper powder: 1 teaspoon Ginger garlic paste: 1 tablespoon Salt: to taste Lemon: 2 teaspoon Preparation: Grind all the masala ingredients into a smooth paste. Marinate the chicken with the masala paste and some lemon juice. Refrigerate the marinated chicken for one hour. Heat oil and deep fry the chicken on low flame until cooked.