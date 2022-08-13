Home Cities Kochi

Nadan all the way

Passion for food and the prevalant underestimation of  Thiruvananthapuram’s gastronomic heritage spurred Hari S Prasad to turn into a food vlogger.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Passion for food and the prevalant underestimation of  Thiruvananthapuram’s gastronomic heritage spurred Hari S Prasad to turn into a food vlogger. Through the Insta vlog page, ‘Trivandrum Foodies’, the 30-year-old and like-minded friends have been on a culinary mission. Hari focuses more on ethnic, nadan food varieties of Thiruvananthapuram. 

He says the “real taste of the place” lies in “hidden”, unexplored food spots, found mostly on the outskirts of the city. Being a video editor by profession, Hari’s vlogs are loaded with amazing food visuals, background scores and even film dialogues. 

“The best memory I have with food vlogging is exploring the slow-cooked beef curry of Sastha Tea shop near Neyyattinkara,” he says. “One has to reach there at 9am to savour this special beef cooked overnight on a firewood hearth. It is served for breakfast.” 

Hari adds he gets a lot of queries on nadan hangouts. His favourite pick? “Thattu dosa, rasa vada and red chilli chamandi combo at an elderly woman’s street food outlet in Irimbil, Neyyattinkara,” he says. Sounds lip-smacking, doesn’t it? Tip to the foodies: “Go for taste over ambience.”

Vlog page: @trivandrum.foodies

Fried Banana

Ingredients
Banana: 2
Egg: 1
Bread Crumbs: as per need
Oil: as per need
Honey: 2-3 tablespoons

Preparation: Slice the bananas. Using toothpicks to hold the pieces, dip the pieces in the beaten egg, and then on bread crumbs. Fry banana pieces till they turn golden brown. Serve with honey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp