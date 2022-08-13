Nadan all the way

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Passion for food and the prevalant underestimation of Thiruvananthapuram’s gastronomic heritage spurred Hari S Prasad to turn into a food vlogger. Through the Insta vlog page, ‘Trivandrum Foodies’, the 30-year-old and like-minded friends have been on a culinary mission. Hari focuses more on ethnic, nadan food varieties of Thiruvananthapuram.

He says the “real taste of the place” lies in “hidden”, unexplored food spots, found mostly on the outskirts of the city. Being a video editor by profession, Hari’s vlogs are loaded with amazing food visuals, background scores and even film dialogues.

“The best memory I have with food vlogging is exploring the slow-cooked beef curry of Sastha Tea shop near Neyyattinkara,” he says. “One has to reach there at 9am to savour this special beef cooked overnight on a firewood hearth. It is served for breakfast.”

Hari adds he gets a lot of queries on nadan hangouts. His favourite pick? “Thattu dosa, rasa vada and red chilli chamandi combo at an elderly woman’s street food outlet in Irimbil, Neyyattinkara,” he says. Sounds lip-smacking, doesn’t it? Tip to the foodies: “Go for taste over ambience.”

Vlog page: @trivandrum.foodies

Fried Banana

Ingredients

Banana: 2

Egg: 1

Bread Crumbs: as per need

Oil: as per need

Honey: 2-3 tablespoons

Preparation: Slice the bananas. Using toothpicks to hold the pieces, dip the pieces in the beaten egg, and then on bread crumbs. Fry banana pieces till they turn golden brown. Serve with honey.

