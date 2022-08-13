Home Cities Kochi

Wife’s presence at home spoils accused’s bail plan

An excise team carried out a search after receiving a tip-off and found the illegal substance stored in a drum kept behind his house.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: An accused person’s attempt to cook up a story to secure an anticipatory bail fell flat after the Ernakulam Sessions Court noted that his wife was present when 250 litres of wash was seized from his residence. In his plea, Sujith K M — accused of distilling arrack — said he and his family were away from the house from July 20 in connection with the death of his uncle. Nobody was there in the house at Manjanakkad in Njarakkal from where the contraband was seized on July 28, he submitted. Sujith, 38, has been on the run since.

An excise team carried out a search after receiving a tip-off and found the illegal substance stored in a drum kept behind his house. Sujith’s wife, who was present in the house, told the officers that her husband had stored the wash to distil arrack. However, Sujith submitted before the court that the home is located in an open area without any boundary markers.

“So anybody can enter the house and keep the contraband there,” Sujith said. He also submitted the property belongs to his wife, and that he is a labourer and was never involved in the offence. However, the court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea citing the presence of his wife at the time of the seizure.

“This was admitted by the accused too. The charges are under section 55(g) of the Abkari Act. Further, the seizure was effected on getting prior information about the sale of arrack. Custodial interrogation of the accused is highly necessary,” said the court order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp