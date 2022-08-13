Wife’s presence at home spoils accused’s bail plan

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An accused person’s attempt to cook up a story to secure an anticipatory bail fell flat after the Ernakulam Sessions Court noted that his wife was present when 250 litres of wash was seized from his residence. In his plea, Sujith K M — accused of distilling arrack — said he and his family were away from the house from July 20 in connection with the death of his uncle. Nobody was there in the house at Manjanakkad in Njarakkal from where the contraband was seized on July 28, he submitted. Sujith, 38, has been on the run since.

An excise team carried out a search after receiving a tip-off and found the illegal substance stored in a drum kept behind his house. Sujith’s wife, who was present in the house, told the officers that her husband had stored the wash to distil arrack. However, Sujith submitted before the court that the home is located in an open area without any boundary markers.

“So anybody can enter the house and keep the contraband there,” Sujith said. He also submitted the property belongs to his wife, and that he is a labourer and was never involved in the offence. However, the court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea citing the presence of his wife at the time of the seizure.

“This was admitted by the accused too. The charges are under section 55(g) of the Abkari Act. Further, the seizure was effected on getting prior information about the sale of arrack. Custodial interrogation of the accused is highly necessary,” said the court order.

