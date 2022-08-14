Women collective demands Internal Complaints Committees at film units

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pointing out the plight of a woman artist who was allegedly raped by a director, the Women in Cinema Collective has sought the intervention of the state government to ensure formation of Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) and strict implementation of Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment at Workplace (PoSH) Act in all film production units.

The incident occurred two years ago and the survivor has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Though the High Court had ordered adherence to PoSH Act in all film units, many producers are violating the order. “A woman artist had filed a complaint against Liju Krishna, the director of the movie, Padavettu. The director has been granted bail and is celebrating the release of his movie.

The survivor is struggling to recover from the trauma. Another girl has given a complaint about the executive producer of the same movie who harassed her during audition. The incident indicates that women continue to be exploited in the name of audition,” the WCC said in the post.

Supporting the demand of the survivors to remove the name of the director and executive producer from the credit line of the movie, WCC urged the Women’s Commission to intervene in the issue.

