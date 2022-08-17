Home Cities Kochi

Conman Monson Mavunkal used police vehicles ‘to buy fish, transport coconuts’

Similarly, during the Covid lockdown period, Monson used letters of IG Lakshman with the latter’s signature and official seal for inter-district travel on several occasions.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the crime branch last week gave a clean chit to IPS officers who were allegedly close to Monson Mavunkal, his former employee on Tuesday revealed that even the official vehicle of a top police officer was used for the so-called antique dealer’s private travel purposes. Jaison, who was the former employee, told reporters in Kochi claimed that the official car of DIG S Surendran was once used by Monson to collect coconuts from his sister’s house in Alappuzha and later buy fish from Thuravoor.

Last week, the crime branch filed a report at the Kerala High Court stating that there was no evidence for the involvement of IPS officers Surendran and IG G Lakshman in the cases registered against Monson. Jaison claimed that on one occasion, a police vehicle was used for reaching the police quarters in Mattanchery for gifting a bottle of liquor to a police official. Similarly, after the marriage of NRI Anitha Pullayil’s sister in Thrissur, Monson used a police car to reach Kochi airport.

Similarly, during the Covid lockdown period, Monson used letters of IG Lakshman with the latter’s signature and official seal for inter-district travel on several occasions. He even arranged similar letters for three other persons for travelling to other districts, said Jaison. Ajith Nettoor, who had also worked as the driver of Monson, said an Innova car of police was always parked at the house of the alleged conman in Kaloor.

