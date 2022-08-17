Dog leaves human palm in front of house, body traced to nearby railway track

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of a 34-year-old man was found on the railway track after a human palm was left by a dog at a nearby house at Akaparambu in Nedumbassery on Tuesday morning. The deceased was Abu Varghese, a native of Josepuram near Vapalassery in Nedumbassery.

According to the police, the human palm was dropped by a dog in front of the house of Ashokan at Six Cent Colony around 6am. Following a search, the body was found on the railway track around 200 metres from Ashokan’s house.

In the subsequent investigation, it was revealed that the body was of Abu. An FIR was registered at Nedumbassery police station based on the complaint lodged by Abu’s brother Antony Varghese. As per the FIR, the deceased was mentally ill. The police suspect it was a case of suicide but it could be confirmed only after the autopsy. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

“Abu was found missing from 7.30pm from his house and the information was passed on to the police. He was hit by a train. We are carrying out a detailed probe. We have completed the inquest procedures and shifted the body to the Aluva hospital for autopsy,” said the officer.

