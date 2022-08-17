Gender conundrum

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Gender-neutral uniforms and the LGBTQ+ community have yet again come under fire from conservative quarters in Kerala society. This time from Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, which recently announced it would organise campaigns during the Friday congregations in mosques, against the ‘hidden agendas’ of those who propagate gender-neutral ideology in society.

The decision has “scared many” in the LGBTQ+ community, says Muhammed Unais, the first openly queer Muslim man in Kerala. “When I saw the news about Samastha’s campaign, I was terrified. It will directly affect me and many other queer youths, especially their families,” he says.

“My father and brothers attend prayers. Samastha plans to hold workshops and seminars to equip khateebs to spread homophobic messages during Friday sermons. My family will hear them; what if they start believing them?”

A teacher by profession Unais, 30, says many queer people belonging to Semitic religions have been facing increasing “religious trauma”. “Queer people from Christian and Islamic backgrounds go through a lot of religious trauma,” he says. “It’s not because other religions don’t have conservative elements. But Semitic religions are more organised, especially attending prayers is a must. For one, I am sure Samsatha’s campaign would affect many queer youths.”

Dr Veena J S, assistant professor at a private college in Kottayam, terms the campaign move dangerous. “Queer people constitute a larger segment in society than what we assume,” she says, adding ‘classes’ by conservative groups would adversely affect society.

“If religious bodies or fanatics can do anything here, it is the failure of the state. If any religious or political body announces such a campaign, the state has the responsibility to scientifically and sharply oppose it.”

According to Veena, one of the solutions is to analyse what is being propagated by such campaign classes, and “re-educate” children as well as adults who attended them. Social activist Aysha Markerouse agrees. She alleges that Samastha has “always used gender and sexuality to classify and deny equality”.

“Islam upholds the segregation of women from public spaces by describing what her clothes should be and how they should erase her from the public eye,” she says. “It clearly says her shape or the sound of her feet should not be heard. Gender neutral uniforms are a clear threat to such views.”

According to her, “any semblance of uniformity with men” would upset conservative organisations. “Everything from walls, curtains, and dividers to invisibility has been used to prevent women from being seen or heard in these organisations,” she adds.

“And as for the LGBTQ+ community, Islamic history has been cruel to them. Some called for their destruction and gave examples of how they were punished. Samastha is just holding up what their belief system has demanded of them.”

However, Samastha is not alone in the campaign against gender neutrality. Indian Union Muslim League MLA M K Muneer recently said that the state government was “smuggling in anti-religious thoughts” by imposing gender-neutral uniforms. “Would Pinarayi Vijayan wear a sari?” he asked, scoffing at the idea. Aysha believes Muneer was mixing up gender-neutral clothing and transvestism.

“Women started wearing trousers rather than men taking up skirts, as trousers were far more practical than skirts,” she adds. “When women started taking up space in work that was typically male-dominated (especially during the wars), they found trousers far more practical and comfortable.”

‘We like this’

Valayanchirangara Government Lower Primary School in Ernakulam was the first to launch a unisex uniform in the state. Here, the students wear three-fourths and shirts to school. However, the idea became a huge talking point when Balussery Government HSS for Girls, Kozhikode, adopted the concept.

Students and teachers of the school, however, slam campaigns against unisex uniforms. “We chose a comfortable uniform,” says Charutha S R, a Plus-Two student. “When the school introduced the new uniform, they also gave us the right to stitch it as per our comfort. If one wants to wear salwar, she can do so. But most of us chose to stick to the pants and shirt.”

Charutha says she has worn skirts as well as churidar in other classes. “No doubt, pants and shirts are more comfortable,” she says. “There are girls who wear hijab. Some girls wear coats over shirts. It depends on each person’s choice. I don’t know why some people are making an issue out of it.”

School principal Indu R said the idea was to provide comfortable, practical clothing. “Over 250 students here wear the unisex uniform. Those who are not comfortable with it wear churidar or add a coat. We are not imposing any idea, but providing freedom of choice to the students.”

Clothes and gender

According to writer M N Karassery, clothes never had gender. “It is we who give clothes genders,” he says. “People from all streams wear pants. Pants gained popularity about 50 years ago. Before that, not many men in Kerala wore such garments.” Initially, Muslims and even Namboothiris believed girls need not learn to read and write, says Karassery.

“Also, Semitic religions believed girls and boys should not study together. Times have changed. But, Samastha is trying to go backwards now,” he says. Karassery believes a gender-neutral uniform is an answer to the caste, class and gender-based discrimination. “Such uniforms will help the younger generation in forming an equal society. Can’t blame the government; Samastha and IUML are wrong,” he says.

Karassery Mash, as he is called, blasts conservative views on the LGBTQ+ community, too. “World has evolved and science proves that homosexuality is completely natural. But some are not ready to learn, and are adamant on being regressive,” says. “I don’t think Samastha knows what it means to be lesbian. In the Quran and, as much as I know, in the Bible, homosexuality involving women is not mentioned. So, I don’t know how they will oppose it (laughs)!”

‘Decide after discussion’

President of the Kerala Lawyers Forum affiliated to the IUML, Mohammed Shah, says the concept of gender-neutrality should not be imposed on students. “Students should have the right to wear comfortable clothing and the school or the government should only decide the colours of the uniform. At the same time, if a girl student wants to wear pants and shirts, no one has he right to stop her,” he says. The Constitution offers the right to gender equality as well as religious freedom. “So, when the government decides on gender-neutral uniforms, it should be after deliberations.” Though TNIE contacted DYFI leader and MP A A Rahim, he was unavailable for comment.

‘Dangerous ideas’

Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Khutuba Committee general secretary Nazar Faizi Koodathay says the organisation has no second thoughts about the campaign. “We will hold seminars regarding the subject on August 24. We will first educate the imams in the mosques about the dangerous ideas behind gender-neutrality and LGBTQ+,” he says. “We believe gender neutrality is a failed concept of the west.” However, Nazar clarifies Samastha is not against gender-neutral uniforms per se, but the idea behind it. “Gender neutrality is against the natural state of being a man and woman. It erases our gender identity,” he argues. Asked Samastha’s stance on the LGBTQ+ community, he claims “homosexuality is unscientific and will create anarchy in society”. “There is a lot of politics behind doctors or scientists saying being queer is fully normal,” he adds.

Samastha’s recent announcement on organising mosque-based campaigns against gender-neutrality and the LGBTQ+ community hampers Kerala’s progressive stance. TNIE speaks to the Islamic body and activists

KOCHI: Gender-neutral uniforms and the LGBTQ+ community have yet again come under fire from conservative quarters in Kerala society. This time from Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, which recently announced it would organise campaigns during the Friday congregations in mosques, against the ‘hidden agendas’ of those who propagate gender-neutral ideology in society. The decision has “scared many” in the LGBTQ+ community, says Muhammed Unais, the first openly queer Muslim man in Kerala. “When I saw the news about Samastha’s campaign, I was terrified. It will directly affect me and many other queer youths, especially their families,” he says. “My father and brothers attend prayers. Samastha plans to hold workshops and seminars to equip khateebs to spread homophobic messages during Friday sermons. My family will hear them; what if they start believing them?” A teacher by profession Unais, 30, says many queer people belonging to Semitic religions have been facing increasing “religious trauma”. “Queer people from Christian and Islamic backgrounds go through a lot of religious trauma,” he says. “It’s not because other religions don’t have conservative elements. But Semitic religions are more organised, especially attending prayers is a must. For one, I am sure Samsatha’s campaign would affect many queer youths.” Dr Veena J S, assistant professor at a private college in Kottayam, terms the campaign move dangerous. “Queer people constitute a larger segment in society than what we assume,” she says, adding ‘classes’ by conservative groups would adversely affect society. “If religious bodies or fanatics can do anything here, it is the failure of the state. If any religious or political body announces such a campaign, the state has the responsibility to scientifically and sharply oppose it.” According to Veena, one of the solutions is to analyse what is being propagated by such campaign classes, and “re-educate” children as well as adults who attended them. Social activist Aysha Markerouse agrees. She alleges that Samastha has “always used gender and sexuality to classify and deny equality”. “Islam upholds the segregation of women from public spaces by describing what her clothes should be and how they should erase her from the public eye,” she says. “It clearly says her shape or the sound of her feet should not be heard. Gender neutral uniforms are a clear threat to such views.” According to her, “any semblance of uniformity with men” would upset conservative organisations. “Everything from walls, curtains, and dividers to invisibility has been used to prevent women from being seen or heard in these organisations,” she adds. “And as for the LGBTQ+ community, Islamic history has been cruel to them. Some called for their destruction and gave examples of how they were punished. Samastha is just holding up what their belief system has demanded of them.” However, Samastha is not alone in the campaign against gender neutrality. Indian Union Muslim League MLA M K Muneer recently said that the state government was “smuggling in anti-religious thoughts” by imposing gender-neutral uniforms. “Would Pinarayi Vijayan wear a sari?” he asked, scoffing at the idea. Aysha believes Muneer was mixing up gender-neutral clothing and transvestism. “Women started wearing trousers rather than men taking up skirts, as trousers were far more practical than skirts,” she adds. “When women started taking up space in work that was typically male-dominated (especially during the wars), they found trousers far more practical and comfortable.” ‘We like this’ Valayanchirangara Government Lower Primary School in Ernakulam was the first to launch a unisex uniform in the state. Here, the students wear three-fourths and shirts to school. However, the idea became a huge talking point when Balussery Government HSS for Girls, Kozhikode, adopted the concept. Students and teachers of the school, however, slam campaigns against unisex uniforms. “We chose a comfortable uniform,” says Charutha S R, a Plus-Two student. “When the school introduced the new uniform, they also gave us the right to stitch it as per our comfort. If one wants to wear salwar, she can do so. But most of us chose to stick to the pants and shirt.” Charutha says she has worn skirts as well as churidar in other classes. “No doubt, pants and shirts are more comfortable,” she says. “There are girls who wear hijab. Some girls wear coats over shirts. It depends on each person’s choice. I don’t know why some people are making an issue out of it.” School principal Indu R said the idea was to provide comfortable, practical clothing. “Over 250 students here wear the unisex uniform. Those who are not comfortable with it wear churidar or add a coat. We are not imposing any idea, but providing freedom of choice to the students.” Clothes and gender According to writer M N Karassery, clothes never had gender. “It is we who give clothes genders,” he says. “People from all streams wear pants. Pants gained popularity about 50 years ago. Before that, not many men in Kerala wore such garments.” Initially, Muslims and even Namboothiris believed girls need not learn to read and write, says Karassery. “Also, Semitic religions believed girls and boys should not study together. Times have changed. But, Samastha is trying to go backwards now,” he says. Karassery believes a gender-neutral uniform is an answer to the caste, class and gender-based discrimination. “Such uniforms will help the younger generation in forming an equal society. Can’t blame the government; Samastha and IUML are wrong,” he says. Karassery Mash, as he is called, blasts conservative views on the LGBTQ+ community, too. “World has evolved and science proves that homosexuality is completely natural. But some are not ready to learn, and are adamant on being regressive,” says. “I don’t think Samastha knows what it means to be lesbian. In the Quran and, as much as I know, in the Bible, homosexuality involving women is not mentioned. So, I don’t know how they will oppose it (laughs)!” ‘Decide after discussion’ President of the Kerala Lawyers Forum affiliated to the IUML, Mohammed Shah, says the concept of gender-neutrality should not be imposed on students. “Students should have the right to wear comfortable clothing and the school or the government should only decide the colours of the uniform. At the same time, if a girl student wants to wear pants and shirts, no one has he right to stop her,” he says. The Constitution offers the right to gender equality as well as religious freedom. “So, when the government decides on gender-neutral uniforms, it should be after deliberations.” Though TNIE contacted DYFI leader and MP A A Rahim, he was unavailable for comment. ‘Dangerous ideas’ Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Khutuba Committee general secretary Nazar Faizi Koodathay says the organisation has no second thoughts about the campaign. “We will hold seminars regarding the subject on August 24. We will first educate the imams in the mosques about the dangerous ideas behind gender-neutrality and LGBTQ+,” he says. “We believe gender neutrality is a failed concept of the west.” However, Nazar clarifies Samastha is not against gender-neutral uniforms per se, but the idea behind it. “Gender neutrality is against the natural state of being a man and woman. It erases our gender identity,” he argues. Asked Samastha’s stance on the LGBTQ+ community, he claims “homosexuality is unscientific and will create anarchy in society”. “There is a lot of politics behind doctors or scientists saying being queer is fully normal,” he adds. Samastha’s recent announcement on organising mosque-based campaigns against gender-neutrality and the LGBTQ+ community hampers Kerala’s progressive stance. TNIE speaks to the Islamic body and activists