Man honey-trapped, robbed in Kochi lodge

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A four-member gang has honey-trapped a Vaikom native and extorted gold and other valuables after holding him captive at a lodge in Kochi. According to the police, the incident took place on August 8. The man had befriended a woman named Haseena through phone calls and the two were in touch for the past few months.

“Seeking financial assistance, Haseena asked the victim to visit her at Shan lodge on the Hospital Road in the city centre on August 8. He was asked to meet her in room number 205 by 12.30pm. When he reached the room, the accused persons, including Haseena, locked him up from inside,” said a police officer.

Soon, the gang tied him to a chair and inserted a piece of cloth into his mouth. “The accused persons demanded money to set him free,” said the officer. The gang snatched a 1.25-sovereign gold chain, one-sovereign gold bracelet, half-a-sovereign gold ring and a mobile phone worth Rs 20,000 from the victim. They later asked him to transfer the entire money in his bank account to the bank account of an accused using UPI and he transferred RS 15,000 as directed. They also snatched Rs 5,000 from his wallet.

A case has been registered under IPC 342 for wrongful confinement and IPC 394 of causing hurt while committing robbery. The victim was initially hesitant to approach the police due to fear of consequences.However, he filed a complaint after being advised by his friends. Following this, a case was registered on August 13.

The police have recovered the details of the accused. The investigation revealed the accused persons were using bogus names to cheat the victim. “We have collected CCTV camera footage from the area. The bank account to which the money was transferred is also being traced,” said an officer.

