Home Cities Kochi

Youth’s body wrapped in bedsheet found at Kochi apartment complex

Incident came to light when two of victim’s friends returned after trip; third roommate missing

Published: 17th August 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Police inspecting the flat where the murder took place (Inset: Sajeev Krishnan)

Police inspecting the flat where the murder took place (Inset: Sajeev Krishnan)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a clear case of murder, the police found the body of a 23-year-old youth wrapped in a bedsheet inside a flat near Infopark at Edachira Kakkanad on Tuesday. Sajeev Krishnan, a resident of Ambalapady, Malappuram, was found murdered in the flat on the 11th floor around 2.30pm. Sajeev, who worked at a restaurant in Kakkanad, had been staying with his three friends in the flat. One of his flatmates, who is suspected to be behind the murder, has been missing since the news came out.

As per the report, the incident came to light when two of the friends who were on a four-day trip returned to the flat on Monday. “When the duo returned to the flat on Monday morning, it was found locked. Since no one opened the door, even after they tried calling the two missing friends over the phone, they took a room in a hotel. The duo returned to the flat again on Tuesday morning, but the door still remained closed. Following this, they opened it with the help of a carpenter and found the body of Sajeev. It was decayed and more than two days old. The youth contacted the caretaker of the apartment, who in turn informed the police,” said the officer.

Though there are residents in adjacent flats, no one had any clue about the murder. According to the police, the youth was murdered using a lethal weapon that is yet to be recovered. “There are several wound marks on the victim’s body. The killer has used sharp weapons. We assume the injuries to head resulted in Sajeev’s death,” said Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby.

Meanwhile, the police found that the victim’s mobile phone was missing. “We cannot arraign Arshad, the missing person from Kozhikode, as the accused. We need to collect more information. We have launched a search for him,” said the officer. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Kalamassery Government Medical College for postmortem. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Kochi
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R S Chakravarti
    Shocking. Although I live only a few kilometres away
    11 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp