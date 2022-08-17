Youth’s body wrapped in bedsheet found at Kochi apartment complex

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a clear case of murder, the police found the body of a 23-year-old youth wrapped in a bedsheet inside a flat near Infopark at Edachira Kakkanad on Tuesday. Sajeev Krishnan, a resident of Ambalapady, Malappuram, was found murdered in the flat on the 11th floor around 2.30pm. Sajeev, who worked at a restaurant in Kakkanad, had been staying with his three friends in the flat. One of his flatmates, who is suspected to be behind the murder, has been missing since the news came out.

As per the report, the incident came to light when two of the friends who were on a four-day trip returned to the flat on Monday. “When the duo returned to the flat on Monday morning, it was found locked. Since no one opened the door, even after they tried calling the two missing friends over the phone, they took a room in a hotel. The duo returned to the flat again on Tuesday morning, but the door still remained closed. Following this, they opened it with the help of a carpenter and found the body of Sajeev. It was decayed and more than two days old. The youth contacted the caretaker of the apartment, who in turn informed the police,” said the officer.

Though there are residents in adjacent flats, no one had any clue about the murder. According to the police, the youth was murdered using a lethal weapon that is yet to be recovered. “There are several wound marks on the victim’s body. The killer has used sharp weapons. We assume the injuries to head resulted in Sajeev’s death,” said Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby.

Meanwhile, the police found that the victim’s mobile phone was missing. “We cannot arraign Arshad, the missing person from Kozhikode, as the accused. We need to collect more information. We have launched a search for him,” said the officer. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Kalamassery Government Medical College for postmortem.

KOCHI: In a clear case of murder, the police found the body of a 23-year-old youth wrapped in a bedsheet inside a flat near Infopark at Edachira Kakkanad on Tuesday. Sajeev Krishnan, a resident of Ambalapady, Malappuram, was found murdered in the flat on the 11th floor around 2.30pm. Sajeev, who worked at a restaurant in Kakkanad, had been staying with his three friends in the flat. One of his flatmates, who is suspected to be behind the murder, has been missing since the news came out. As per the report, the incident came to light when two of the friends who were on a four-day trip returned to the flat on Monday. “When the duo returned to the flat on Monday morning, it was found locked. Since no one opened the door, even after they tried calling the two missing friends over the phone, they took a room in a hotel. The duo returned to the flat again on Tuesday morning, but the door still remained closed. Following this, they opened it with the help of a carpenter and found the body of Sajeev. It was decayed and more than two days old. The youth contacted the caretaker of the apartment, who in turn informed the police,” said the officer. Though there are residents in adjacent flats, no one had any clue about the murder. According to the police, the youth was murdered using a lethal weapon that is yet to be recovered. “There are several wound marks on the victim’s body. The killer has used sharp weapons. We assume the injuries to head resulted in Sajeev’s death,” said Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby. Meanwhile, the police found that the victim’s mobile phone was missing. “We cannot arraign Arshad, the missing person from Kozhikode, as the accused. We need to collect more information. We have launched a search for him,” said the officer. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Kalamassery Government Medical College for postmortem.