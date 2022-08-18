Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC seeks detailed report on how to clear Vaduthala bund

The high-level committee report on Vaduthala bund was reviewed by the High Court on Wednesday.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The high-level committee report on Vaduthala bund was reviewed by the High Court on Wednesday. Though some of the parties mentioned in the report had raised objections to being named as problem creators, the court said since none has any arguments over the bund’s existence, the authorities concerned need to submit a detailed report on how to remove it. The bund has been obstructing water flow from the Periyar to Vembanad lake, creating problems for those residing on the river banks.    

Santhosh Jacob, a member of Social Welfare Action Alliance Society (SWAAS), said the case has been posted to August 19 for further hearing. In the report submitted by the committee led by Water Resources Department secretary Pranab Jyothi Nath, the presence of the bund has been confirmed. The report said the committee found a raised river bed around the pile group as well as downstream of the bridge.

“This indicates the presence of the bund. Debris of concrete, sandbags and damaged pipes besides remnants of barges are also seen around the pile group of each pier,” said the report. It also said the visual examination of the soil samples extracted from downstream of the piers (between P28 and P31) indicates the presence of bund materials up to a considerable depth.

 “Growth of mangroves has also been observed around the pile group. It is clearly evident that the filled earth bund road has not been removed from the portion between pier number P27 and P28,” said the report.“However, no evidence of any other construction has been observed on the site. This indicates that the bund was formed solely from the construction of railway bridge,” said the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaduthala bund Kerala High Court
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp