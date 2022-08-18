Home Cities Kochi

No mess facility: BTech students at Cusat cook rice before administrative block

The students said it has been two months since they arrived at the Sahara Hostel of the SOE.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:08 AM

Students protesting in front of the administrative block at Cusat on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Students with the School of Engineering (SOE) at Cusat on Wednesday protested the lack of a proper mess in their hostel by setting up a makeshift hearth and cooking rice in front of the university’s administrative block.

The frustrated students laid siege to the administrative block from the morning, after which the university authorities -- led by the pro vice-chancellor -- called them for a meeting and promised to solve the issue.“They have assured us that the issue will be solved at the general body meeting of the hostels slated to be held on Friday,” said a student.

The students said it has been two months since they arrived at the Sahara Hostel of the SOE. But the mess is yet to start functioning, they  alleged. “On July 21, a general body meeting of the hostels had been called. Four students staying at Sahara Hostel were chosen as the members of the panel that looks after the functioning of the mess. While 78% of the students approved the selection, 15% of the students affiliated to  the SFI objected, and hence, it was decided to hold an election. But the VC issued an order saying election can’t be held,” he said.

The students then submitted an affidavit pointing out that they were ready to accept the panel constituted. But they didn’t get any reply “We decided not to enter the hostel and remained outside for the entire night. After this, the registrar called a meeting. But when we raised the mess issue, he said that is the VC’s call,” the student said.

