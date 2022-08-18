Home Cities Kochi

Transgender arrested with 8.5g of MDMA

The excise on Wednesday arrested a transgender person with party drug MDMA from an apartment in Vazhakkala.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise on Wednesday arrested a transgender person with party drug MDMA from an apartment in Vazhakkala. Sreeraj, known as Diksha (24) was arrested with 8.5g of the drug after the excise department’s City Metro Shadow Squad raided the apartment on PBK Myna Road following a tip-off. A resident of Kuthiyathodu near Cherthala in Alappuzha, Diksha was popular among the transgender community as a model.

An excise officer said Diksha was a drug peddler in Kochi. “Diksha started a Telegram group adding drug abusers. Based on orders placed in the Telegram group, she delivered drugs to the place fixed by customers,” the officer said.

On receiving information that a drug sale was taking place there, the excise team had placed the apartment under surveillance. “When Diksha reached the apartment, we raided it and seized the MDMA,” the officer said.

