10-member gang attacks Cochin varsity students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four Cusat students, who were playing football on the campus, suffered injuries after they were attacked by a 10-member gang on Wednesday. Police have launched a probe into the incident. Around 8pm, when Cusat students were playing football at the campus ground, the gang from outside came and snatched the football. When questioned, the accused persons attacked the students with sticks. Students Satheesh, Vishnu, Naufal and Dune suffered injuries in the attack. One of the students also suffered a fracture in his ribs. A case has been registered a person named Navajod and nine youths who can be identified.