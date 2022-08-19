Home Cities Kochi

Analysis reveals drastic degradation of mangrove ecosystem at Puthuvype

A Satellite image analysis has revealed a drastic depravation of mangrove ecosystem at Puthuvype in Kochi over the past two decades.

Published: 19th August 2022

Mangrove ecosystem at Puthuvype in Kochi degraded due to development

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Satellite image analysis has revealed a drastic depravation of mangrove ecosystem at Puthuvype in Kochi over the past two decades. The 42% depravation between 2002 and 2019 was primarily due to large-scale infrastructure development.

Space Application Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in association with the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) carried out the analysis. Over the last few decades, anthropogenic activities have drastically changed the mangrove ecosystems in the district’s coastal urban areas. The huge mangrove area is being invaded for urban developmental activities as Kochi aims to become the state’s business capital, said Kufos Vice-Chancellor K Riji John.

Monitoring the anthropogenic activities which trigger the degradation of mangroves is challenging because of the inaccessible and harsh nature of the mangrove ecosystem. So, researchers from the SAC and Kufos analysed time series satellite images and devised methods to delineate the abrupt changes over mangrove ecosystem, taking Puthuvype as a model, he said.

The area around Puthuvype had a large mangrove cover two decades ago. The ecosystem was destroyed due to the construction of International Container Transhipment Terminal and the LNG Terminal. Building bunds, dumping of waste and disturbing the natural course of sea water caused degradation of mangrove ecosystem. The salt water supply to the mangroves are cut off during construction and other land filling activities. Regions with a positive trend in mangrove replenishment were also identified near the Mulavukad container road.

“This is the first time, satellite images over a decade were utilised to identify the degradation over Puthuvype’s mangroves. Burning of waste and fragmentation were also noticed during the study.” said Kufos scientist Girish Gopinath.

