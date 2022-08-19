Home Cities Kochi

Burning moments

Lekshmy Gireesh Kumar’s painting series Agni blends words and colours and gives new meanings to poetry and paintings 

Published: 19th August 2022

By Joan Marion Ajit
KOCHI: The red smear dripping down the forehead of the tortured woman in the painting titled Thaali represents both Sindoor and blood. Lekshmy Gireesh Kumar’s exhibition cum book launch titled ‘Agni’ was a feast for the art connoisseurs in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Her art revolves around darker themes ranging from domestic abuse to marital rape. Her newly released book provides an insight into the themes of the paintings. All her works embody the ideas from her poems, giving colours and shapes to each word. These fiery images and lyrical poetry were open to spectators at her recently concluded exhibition held in Thiruvananthapuram last week.  

Each painting also has a poem with the same title, providing the audience with a chance for deeper analysis.  “I plan to write a more detailed book in the future with four paintings connecting four stories. Art has become my medium to channel my trauma and turmoil. I recall the times my husband beat me and shut me in, depriving me of essentials, and how he rendered me unable to establish a connection outside,” says Lekshmy. 

Her lived experiences are evident in her works, which are sometimes abstract and sometimes surreal. In her paintings, there is constant recurring imagery of the mutilated left breast. It indicates heart pulses, bodily violence, and breastfeeding, she informs. Even the glass bangles that she wears have a story to tell. In her poem ‘Kuppivala’ she mentions these bangles being broken by force, foreshadowing rape. 

“I feel strong while recalling these darker experiences. It is my way to realise that I’m free. Now, I can speak with my art,” she says. Lekshmy also works as a counsellor and worked for the DISHA helpline for two years during covid.

This is the second exhibition of Agni in the state. Lekshmy first showcased her works and released the book in Malappuram earlier this year. Her works then travelled to cand were displayed from August 12-15. “Since the idea of exhibiting both paintings and poems that support each other is a fairly new concept, many painters and writers have contacted me for commissions,” says Lekshmy, brimming with enthusiasm. 
 

