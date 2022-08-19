Home Cities Kochi

CBI takes over investigation into 2006 Trivandrum woman’s suicide case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over a probe into the alleged death by suicide of a Thirumala native woman in 2006.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over a probe into the alleged death by suicide of a Thirumala native woman in 2006. The Kerala High Court had directed CBI to conduct a reinvestigation after the state crime branch filed the charge sheet in the case in 2008. The case pertains to the death of Minila Krishnan who was found hanging at her house on August 17, 2006.

The police who registered an unnatural death case found that she had ended her life due to a financial issue. In February 2007, her mother Girija Kumari approached the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court claiming that Minila killed self after being physically and mentally harassed by her husband Noushad and uncle Biju.

As directed by the court, another FIR was registered invoking suspicious death charge. The CB took over the probe in 2008. However, Noushad approached the HC seeking a CBI probe this year following which the court  directed CBI to take over the probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp