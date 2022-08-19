CBI takes over investigation into 2006 Trivandrum woman’s suicide case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over a probe into the alleged death by suicide of a Thirumala native woman in 2006. The Kerala High Court had directed CBI to conduct a reinvestigation after the state crime branch filed the charge sheet in the case in 2008. The case pertains to the death of Minila Krishnan who was found hanging at her house on August 17, 2006.

The police who registered an unnatural death case found that she had ended her life due to a financial issue. In February 2007, her mother Girija Kumari approached the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court claiming that Minila killed self after being physically and mentally harassed by her husband Noushad and uncle Biju.

As directed by the court, another FIR was registered invoking suspicious death charge. The CB took over the probe in 2008. However, Noushad approached the HC seeking a CBI probe this year following which the court directed CBI to take over the probe.

