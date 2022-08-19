Home Cities Kochi

Dramatic dystopia

Artist and filmmaker Nemom Pushparaj’s solo exhibition makes you introspect

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nemom Pushparaj’s ongoing exhibition at Durbar Hall features various surreal scenes from a dystopic nightmare. The frame titled ‘Oasis’ appears as a beautiful, colourful space. The presence of bright flowers, elephant heads with butterfly wings and ears flying through the air all appear beautiful at first glance, but the parched and silent city tells another story altogether.

Each frame evokes a sense of dread, a scene from a possible dystopic future. The artist, filmmaker and writer has presented social injustices, inequities in society, and various discriminations in the solo exhibition aptly titled ‘Dystopia’.

On a grand chess board, the face of Dali appears menacingly. The board is filled with mythical and political figures, playing against each other. The works, according to Nemom, are his attempt to mark out the wounds inflicted on the nation and humanity by autocratic rulers.  

The exhibition will conclude on August 20.

