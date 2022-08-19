Home Cities Kochi

Minimalist, modernist poetry in wood

Published: 19th August 2022

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: While imagining a dream home, most people tend to visualise a cosy living space with classically detailed built-ins, especially the decor. One often finds some getting confused over what sort of furniture, lighting and accessories to go for traditional or contemporary.

Thiruvananthapuram-based architects Jayaprakash V N and Minu Zacharia offer a blend of both worlds, with their design firm SM.LL’s unique line of sustainable furniture and accessories. “Nowadays, many of the clients want their home decor to be traditional with a touch of the modern,” says Jayaprakash. “Hence, we have been designing furniture, accessories and living spaces on these lines. Wood is a material which inspires us, as it reflects Kerala’s architectural history in a profound manner.”

The primary focus of the design studio is on producing products including minute accessories using sustainable materials. Their installation-art-like ‘Last Supper’ made of scrap wood is a classic example.
The “illusion” artwork, which adorns a house in the capital city, is made of 230 wooden fragments, intricately interwoven together. From one angle, you get to see Jesus Christ. From another, he is absent. It explores the idea of the disappearance and appearance of Jesus after the Last Supper.

Another amazing work by the duo is Continuum, an interactive calendar crafted in wood. “It lets you perceive time,” says Jayaprakash. Different natural-coloured wood such as violet, teak, mahogany, acacia and jackfruit has been used to make this marvellous piece.

In furniture, the designs are kept minimalist mostly works using wood and cane weaving. “We have kept floating details in our furniture, unlike the rigid joints that are usually seen. Stools have been designed in such a way that the edges do not touch the mainframe,” says Jayaprakash.

The Toblerone table is a minimalist hit. It has been designed with a crater-like space to fit in a basket, in which users could drop stuff such as keys, coins or candies.

