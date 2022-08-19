Home Cities Kochi

Navy sailor from Rajasthan impregnates minor girl, faces action

The police have arrested a Navy sailor for allegedly impregnating a minor neighbour girl.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested a Navy sailor for allegedly impregnating a minor neighbour girl. The sailor, identified as Hans Raj, 26, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan, has been living in a rented house under the Kannamaly police station limit for the past few years. He became close to the girl when his wife returned to her native place for delivery.

The incident came to light after the girl was taken to the hospital following health issues. “The hospital authorities confirmed that the girl is eight-month pregnant. Based on the information from the hospital, we spoke to the girl and she revealed the sailor’s role,” a police official said.

Recently, the wife of the accused returned with their child to Kochi. After the case was registered under the Pocso Act, the police summoned Hans Raj for interrogation. Initially, he denied his involvement in the case but confessed to the crime after he was taken into custody. After recording his arrest on Wednesday evening, he was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

A spokesperson of the Indian Navy said all required assistance would be provided to the police investigation, if required. Similarly, disciplinary action would be initiated against him after the police complete the probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minor girl rape
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp