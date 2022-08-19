Navy sailor from Rajasthan impregnates minor girl, faces action

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested a Navy sailor for allegedly impregnating a minor neighbour girl. The sailor, identified as Hans Raj, 26, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan, has been living in a rented house under the Kannamaly police station limit for the past few years. He became close to the girl when his wife returned to her native place for delivery.

The incident came to light after the girl was taken to the hospital following health issues. “The hospital authorities confirmed that the girl is eight-month pregnant. Based on the information from the hospital, we spoke to the girl and she revealed the sailor’s role,” a police official said.

Recently, the wife of the accused returned with their child to Kochi. After the case was registered under the Pocso Act, the police summoned Hans Raj for interrogation. Initially, he denied his involvement in the case but confessed to the crime after he was taken into custody. After recording his arrest on Wednesday evening, he was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

A spokesperson of the Indian Navy said all required assistance would be provided to the police investigation, if required. Similarly, disciplinary action would be initiated against him after the police complete the probe.

KOCHI: The police have arrested a Navy sailor for allegedly impregnating a minor neighbour girl. The sailor, identified as Hans Raj, 26, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan, has been living in a rented house under the Kannamaly police station limit for the past few years. He became close to the girl when his wife returned to her native place for delivery. The incident came to light after the girl was taken to the hospital following health issues. “The hospital authorities confirmed that the girl is eight-month pregnant. Based on the information from the hospital, we spoke to the girl and she revealed the sailor’s role,” a police official said. Recently, the wife of the accused returned with their child to Kochi. After the case was registered under the Pocso Act, the police summoned Hans Raj for interrogation. Initially, he denied his involvement in the case but confessed to the crime after he was taken into custody. After recording his arrest on Wednesday evening, he was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. A spokesperson of the Indian Navy said all required assistance would be provided to the police investigation, if required. Similarly, disciplinary action would be initiated against him after the police complete the probe.