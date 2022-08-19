Top Aussie official to visit IHNA’s Kochi campus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Michelle Wade, the trade commissioner to South Asia for the Victorian Government, will visit the Kochi campus of Australia’s premier nursing training institute — Institute of Health and Nursing Australia (IHNA) on Friday.

On the campus, Wade will take part in the graduation ceremony of the first batch of IHNA’s internationally-acclaimed online courses (these are for getting skilled jobs while waiting to get a permanent job in Australia) for all those who arrive in Australia. MP Hibi Eden, CEO of IHNA Bijo Kunnumpurathu and his team will take part in the meeting. Incidentally this is the first-ever visit to a nursing education institute by a Trade Commissioner outside of Australia.

KOCHI: Michelle Wade, the trade commissioner to South Asia for the Victorian Government, will visit the Kochi campus of Australia’s premier nursing training institute — Institute of Health and Nursing Australia (IHNA) on Friday. On the campus, Wade will take part in the graduation ceremony of the first batch of IHNA’s internationally-acclaimed online courses (these are for getting skilled jobs while waiting to get a permanent job in Australia) for all those who arrive in Australia. MP Hibi Eden, CEO of IHNA Bijo Kunnumpurathu and his team will take part in the meeting. Incidentally this is the first-ever visit to a nursing education institute by a Trade Commissioner outside of Australia.