Gold standard: 50 years of Chavara Centre

KOCHI: Chavara Cultural Centre is celebrating its golden jubilee this year and it’s a moment to cherish the contributions of the institutios that shaped the arts and cultural scene of Kochi. Established in 1971 (the 50th year of its inception falls in 2021 but it was considered a ‘zero year’ due to pandemic-related restrictions), the Chavara Cultural Centre has truly kept its mission envisioned by its founders — to be an altruistic centre for culture and arts for a bustling city.

“The centre began as a library. During its initiation, many eminent personalities were present such as G Shankara Kurup, Justice Joseph Vithaythil, Thilakan Vasudevan Pillai, A K Sheshadri, E P Isaac Master and M K Sanu, along with Prior General Canisius Thekkekara and Director Rev Albert Nambiaparambil,” says Fr Thomas Puthussery, director of the centre.

Rev Nambiaparambil was an inter-religious believer, thus the centre was established as a symbol of religious harmony, he adds. The Chavara Centre was established not just to promote art and culture but also to work for the welfare of the people. “Various summits promoting religious harmony led to the centre’s current status as special consultant with the United Nations,” says Fr Puthussery. The World Fellowship of Interreligious Councils (WFIRC) was formed under Rev Nambiaparambil and other delegates to create religious harmony.

It honours women belonging to different walks of life every International Women’s Day and also has a special programme for visually challenged people that provides job opportunities and coaching in football. “‘Chavara Inspire’ is another project that works for children who are HIV patients by catering to their needs”, says Jolly Pavelil, its manager. The notable matrimonial and family centre ‘Chavara Matrimony’ is also part of the Chavara Cultural Centre.

“In this golden jubilee year, the Chavara Centre will start its school for filmmaking and editing through Chavara Studios,” says Fr Anil Philip, director of the new venture.

Books to illuminate the mind

The Chavara Centre’s renovated library, which was born with the centre’s inception, is currently shifted to the new building. The library, which is fully equipped with modern facilities having almost 25,000 books, is a fascinating place to visit. “The library was first created in a small room with very few books. The first library membership was given to Thilakan Vasudevan Pillai and recently after the renovation, the first membership was given to Sanu Mash,” he says.

There is a section of the library that will be dedicated to John Paul, the Malayalam scriptwriter who died recently. “He was a pillar of support for the centre and has also published many books under Chavara Publications,” says Fr Puthussery.

Harmony at its core

Sanu Master has always been an integral part of Chavara Cultural Centre. Being one of the initiators of the organisation, he is constantly involved with the centre’s activities. During the early years, it staged many plays by G Sankara Pillai and held discussions on poetry in the presence of great literary craftsmen like N Govindan, Kavalam Narayana Panicker, Narendra Prasad, Ayyappa Panicker and many more. “My interest in the centre comes from our shared humanitarian values. Chavara Cultural Centre is an organisation that promotes harmony among all religions. For instance, the centre is always keen on celebrating festivals of different religions,” says Sanu Master.

