Man dies of cardiac arrest seeing private bus employees attack son

KOCHI: A 54-year-old from Chullickal in Fort Kochi became a victim of road rage as he suffered a cardiac arrest seeing his son, who was driving their car, being attacked by two private bus employees after the 20-year-old questioned reckless driving at Kannamkulangara near North Paravoor.

The incident happened around 7.45pm on Thursday when Farhan, along with his father Fazaluddin, chased and blocked the private bus after it recklessly overtook and broke the rear-view mirror of their car. When questioned, Tintu, 40, the driver of the bus ‘Narmada’, took out a knife and attempted to stab Farhan. The bus conductor, Mithun Mohan, 40, too joined the attack on the youngster.

“Farhan blocked the attempt and suffered an injury to his hand. Fazaluddin, witnessing the attack, suffered a cardiac arrest. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. The bus employees left the place when Fazaluddin was moved to the hospital,” a police officer said.

On Friday, the police arrested Tintu, a resident of Cherayi, and Mithun, a native of Perunadu in Pathanamthitta and currently residing at Thrikkakara, based on a complaint registered at the North Paravoor police station. Tintu’s arrest was recorded. He is under judicial custody.

