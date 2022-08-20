Home Cities Kochi

Man dies of cardiac arrest seeing private bus employees attack son

Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 54-year-old from Chullickal in Fort Kochi became a victim of road rage as he suffered a cardiac arrest seeing his son, who was driving their car, being attacked by two private bus employees after the 20-year-old questioned reckless driving at Kannamkulangara near North Paravoor.

The incident happened around 7.45pm on Thursday when Farhan, along with his father Fazaluddin, chased and blocked the private bus after it recklessly overtook and broke the rear-view mirror of their car. When questioned, Tintu, 40, the driver of the bus ‘Narmada’, took out a knife and attempted to stab Farhan. The bus conductor, Mithun Mohan, 40, too joined the attack on the youngster.

“Farhan blocked the attempt and suffered an injury to his hand. Fazaluddin, witnessing the attack, suffered a cardiac arrest. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. The bus employees left the place when Fazaluddin was moved to the hospital,” a police officer said.

On Friday, the police arrested Tintu, a resident of Cherayi, and Mithun, a native of Perunadu in Pathanamthitta and currently residing at Thrikkakara, based on a complaint registered at the North Paravoor police station. Tintu’s arrest was recorded. He is under judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp