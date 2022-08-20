OnaChantha by women

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Queens Business Global, a social media group of women entrepreneurs, is organising an exhibition in Kaloor this week. From yummy homemade goodies to wonderful garments and sarees, the exhibition has many all the things required to celebrate Onam. “This is our first independent exhibition-cum-sale. There will be 50 or more entrepreneurs and 50 desks all prepared and run by women. This Onachantha is truly an effort of women,” says one of the founders of the group, Sandhya Radhakrishnan. Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar will inaugurate the two-day exhibition on Saturday at Renewal Centre in Kaloor. There will be rewards for customers. Those who purchase items worth more than Rs 1,000 will get a chance to win attractive prizes, including necklaces, bangles and earrings.