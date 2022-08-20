Op Nireekshanam to tighten surveillance

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the backdrop of three murders within six days, the Kochi City Police have launched Operation Nireekshanam — targeting two lakh CCTV cameras — to tighten surveillance with the help of residents’ associations. The initiative follows reports that anti-social activities, including drug peddling, are happening in flats where surveillance is reported to be ineffective. The latest murder, at Kakkanad, prompted the police to strengthen surveillance.

City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju told TNIE that residents’ associations have been requested to install, repair, maintain and reorient CCTV cameras. According to the initiative, owners should insist on police clearance while preparing rental agreements.

“Prospective tenants can easily apply for police clearance on the Pol-App. The police will segregate residents’ associations and apartment complexes into A+, A, B, C and D categories of security management depending on their regular meetings, CCTV management, deployment of security guards, unity among residents, immediate contact with police and so on,” the commissioner said.

Suspicious movements are to be reported to the police. The people should inform the police about youth, short-term tenants, frequent young visitors, especially at night, and unknown vehicles, Nagaraju said. Station house officers and beat police officers have been holding regular meetings with residents’ association members.

“Over the past six months, two district-level meetings were held online with the Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations Apex Council and the Federation of Residents’ Associations office-bearers on these issues,” the commissioner pointed out.

He said residents’ associations should promptly contact the police in case of any emergency. “They should maintain a strict access control system, entry-exit registers, biometric access control, and keep data of owners, tenants, maids, support staff and so on,” he said.

KOCHI: In the backdrop of three murders within six days, the Kochi City Police have launched Operation Nireekshanam — targeting two lakh CCTV cameras — to tighten surveillance with the help of residents’ associations. The initiative follows reports that anti-social activities, including drug peddling, are happening in flats where surveillance is reported to be ineffective. The latest murder, at Kakkanad, prompted the police to strengthen surveillance. City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju told TNIE that residents’ associations have been requested to install, repair, maintain and reorient CCTV cameras. According to the initiative, owners should insist on police clearance while preparing rental agreements. “Prospective tenants can easily apply for police clearance on the Pol-App. The police will segregate residents’ associations and apartment complexes into A+, A, B, C and D categories of security management depending on their regular meetings, CCTV management, deployment of security guards, unity among residents, immediate contact with police and so on,” the commissioner said. Suspicious movements are to be reported to the police. The people should inform the police about youth, short-term tenants, frequent young visitors, especially at night, and unknown vehicles, Nagaraju said. Station house officers and beat police officers have been holding regular meetings with residents’ association members. “Over the past six months, two district-level meetings were held online with the Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations Apex Council and the Federation of Residents’ Associations office-bearers on these issues,” the commissioner pointed out. He said residents’ associations should promptly contact the police in case of any emergency. “They should maintain a strict access control system, entry-exit registers, biometric access control, and keep data of owners, tenants, maids, support staff and so on,” he said.