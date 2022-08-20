What happens to your e-waste? 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “According to the government order, when collecting e-waste from customers, the company has to pay Rs 10 per kg to them. However, when it comes to hazardous waste it is different. In that case, the customer has to pay Rs 50 per kg to the company,” says G K Suresh Kumar, the managing director of Clean Kerala Company.

District-level managers are in charge of the collected e-waste stocked in godowns of the Clean Kerala Company. “These waste will be segregated. Currently, an agency at Kanjikode in Palakkad assembles the segregated e-waste which is then transferred to a recycling facility in Hyderabad. The facility extracts valuable metals, plastic and glass from the waste,” he says.

The official says, currently, there is no recycling facility in Kerala. However, under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, Clean Kerala Company is planning to set up a recycling facility in the state. “A three-acre land at Kuttipuram in Malappuram was allocated for building an e-waste recycling facility.

However, the Kuttippuram panchayat registered a case against the project. We start the work only after the court gives a verdict. We are looking for suitable lands in other districts too for the purpose. Also, there is only one hazardous e-waste disposal unit in Ernakulam Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited Ltd at Ambalamugal,” he says.

Study findings

988 households in Kochi participated in the survey

1,800 tonnes of e-waste were collected in the state from 2014 to 2022

272 were unaware of e-waste recycling

187 were unaware of the consequences

11 households utilised formal recycling services at least once in the past three years

20% of total e-waste collected in the state is from Ernakulam

