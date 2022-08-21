Home Cities Kochi

54-year-old man beaten to death at Karumaloor

The incident took place around 8pm on Saturday when Vimal’s son entered into a verbal duel with two Neerikode natives.

Published: 21st August 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 54-year-old man who questioned a two-member gang for assaulting his son was beaten to death at Karumaloor near Alangad on Saturday. Vimal, a native of Kollamparambil, Alangad, Neerikode, is the deceased.

The incident took place around 8pm on Saturday when Vimal’s son entered into a verbal duel with two Neerikode natives. Subsequently, the duo roughed him up. Vimal who questioned the act was also beaten up by the duo.

During the assault, Vimal fell to the ground and was injured. He was immediately rushed to Paravur Government Hospital by his relatives but was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the youths who beat up Vimal and his son fled from the spot. Alangad police have launched an inquiry to nab them.

