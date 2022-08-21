Money deal over drugs led to Kakkanad murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An unfulfilled promise to hand over drugs instead of the borrowed money led to the murder of 23-year-old Sajeev Krishna, a resident of Vandoor in Malappuram, at a Kakkanad flat, it is learnt.

Sajeev did not return `50,000 he had borrowed from Arshad, his roommate and a native of Payyoli, Kozhikode, the accused in the case. As he could not return the borrowed money, he promised to give Arshad drugs instead.

However, he did not hand it over either. Nursing a grudge towards Sajeev over this, the accused committed the murder, according to police sources. Meanwhile, Arshad, who was arrested from Kasaragod, was brought to Kochi on Saturday morning. He was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, which sent him to police custody for five days. The interrogation of the accused is under way, according to the police.

Police officers said Arshad has confessed to the crime but the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby said a money deal over drugs is suspected to be the reason. “Arshad confessed that he had killed Sajeev with a knife. He claims that no one else was involved. An inquiry will be carried out on the drug links,” said the ACP.

Arshad along with another youth was arrested from Manjeswar on Wednesday while attempting to escape to Karnataka. The police are also looking into the links of the youth who was arrested with drugs along with Arshad. Besides, the police also suspect the role of one or more persons in assisting the accused to operate the crime. An inquiry based on the call detail records of Arshad, who went into hiding after the murder, helped the police track him down.

He was accused in a jewellery theft case at Kondotty. The police had recovered Sajeev’s mobile phone, which Arshad used to send messages to misguide the other flatmates. Sajeev’s body was wrapped using a bedsheet and the head and legs were covered with plastic bags.There were nearly 20 injury marks on the body. The police also found the use of drugs in the flat. Arshad would be taken to the flat in the apartment complex at Edachira in Kakkanad for evidence collection, the police said.

