Three hurt in CITU-SDPI clash at Cheranalloor over unloading cars

An argument over unloading cars in the yards of various automobile showrooms at Cheranalloor led to a clash between CITU and SDPI workers.

Published: 21st August 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An argument over unloading cars in the yards of various automobile showrooms at Cheranalloor led to a clash between CITU and SDPI workers. Three persons suffered injuries in the clash on Saturday.

One of the injured is an SDPI worker while two are CITU workers. Six workers of SDPI — Sunilakutty, 39, Fattahuddin Abdul Khader, 42, Rishad Ashraf, 34, Naseer Abdul Khader, 42, Shagir Majeed, 46, and Rizwan Nazeer, 25, from Cheranalloor — were arrested in connection with the incident, said the police.
Headload and General Workers Union (CITU) Chittoor branch secretary Alex, 54, union member and DYFI Cheranalloor regional secretary V A Roshan, 28, and Muhammad Aslam, an SDPI worker, sustained injuries in the scuffle.

The incident took place around 11.30am. There are nine car showrooms on Government LP School Road at Cheranalloor and workers of CITU have been doing the unloading works for the past six years. The SDPI workers demanded that their trade union, SDTU, must also be allowed to work which the CITU opposed. The SDTU thenapproached the labour department which convened a meeting but it failed to reach a consensus. The SDPI workers on Saturday blocked the unloading of the cars. The CITU workers who questioned this were roughed up, said an officer.

