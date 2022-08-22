Home Cities Kochi

Alangad resident’s death: Two Kerala youths taken into custody released

The police on Sunday released two youngsters who were taken into custody following the death of a 54-year-old Alangad native.

KOCHI: The police on Sunday released two youngsters who were taken into custody following the death of a 54-year-old Alangad native. They were released after the autopsy report revealed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. It was on Saturday that Vimal Kumar died while questioning two youngsters -- Nidhin and Toufeeq of Alangad -- for assaulting his son and a friend.

Nidhin and Toufeeq fell off a bike near Vimal’s house on Saturday. Vimal and his son helped the duo and they left the place. However, they returned and picked up a quarrel with Vimal’s son and friend standing near the house. Vimal came out of the house and intervened, and one of the youths pushed him to the ground. He soon fell unconscious. Though he was rushed to hospital, he breathed his last there.

The police had registered a case for culpable homicide and assault. However, on Sunday afternoon, the initial postmortem report revealed that there were no injuries on the body of the deceased and the death was due to cardiac arrest.

The family of Vimal has decided to approach the district police chief seeking a comprehensive probe into the death. According to them, the duo involved in the case were under the influence of liquor. They also alleged that criminal activities by drug abusers are frequent in the area. The police are looking for provisions to register a separate case against the youngsters for assaulting Vimal’s son and friend. The body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination.

