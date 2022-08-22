Aluva fake I-T raid: First accused on run with 394 gram of stolen gold

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even two months after the police cracked the Aluva fake income tax raid and robbery case, the investigation team is yet to recover the Rs 1.8 lakh and 394 grams of gold worth Rs 19 lakh taken away by the gang. The police found that the stolen property is in the custody of Haris P K, 52, of Kannur, the first accused in the case, who is still on the run.

Considering that the materials are in the possession of the accused, the Additional Sessions Court, Ernakulam, dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, observing that his interrogation is necessary for the recovery of the stolen property.

A four-member gang trespassed into the house of Sanjay D, a native of Maharashtra who is settled in Aluva for jewellery-making business, at Bank Junction around 11.45 pm on June 5 posing as income tax officers and confined his wife and son on the ground floor, took away the valuables and mobile phones.

Haris’ counsel argued in the court that Sanjay is a very influential person and he has cooked up a story to trap his client. Further, Sanjay had borrowed `10 lakh from Haris. So, the contention that Haris impersonated an income tax official was not believable, the counsel said.

However, the police said the robbery was well-planned and all accused persons actively participated in the criminal conspiracy. Moreover, Haris is the main culprit. He played a lead role in hatching the conspiracy. Six accused persons including two Goa residents have been arrested in the case so far and are in judicial custody. The police said two more accused, including Haris, are yet to be nabbed.

Earlier, one of the key accused, Davis Dias of Goa, came up with a counter story stating that Sanjay had promised to deliver Kerala style gold ornaments and that he had placed an order for gold ornaments worth `8 lakh with the latter. Dias handed over the money in Goa in February. Later, he and his friends -- Abootty B K, Abdul Hameed M and Haris -- had given another `30 lakh. However, Sanjay did not deliver the gold ornaments as promised, thus cheating them. Dias also claimed that the complaint in this regard was lodged with the Goa DGP on June 29.

KOCHI: Even two months after the police cracked the Aluva fake income tax raid and robbery case, the investigation team is yet to recover the Rs 1.8 lakh and 394 grams of gold worth Rs 19 lakh taken away by the gang. The police found that the stolen property is in the custody of Haris P K, 52, of Kannur, the first accused in the case, who is still on the run. Considering that the materials are in the possession of the accused, the Additional Sessions Court, Ernakulam, dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, observing that his interrogation is necessary for the recovery of the stolen property. A four-member gang trespassed into the house of Sanjay D, a native of Maharashtra who is settled in Aluva for jewellery-making business, at Bank Junction around 11.45 pm on June 5 posing as income tax officers and confined his wife and son on the ground floor, took away the valuables and mobile phones. Haris’ counsel argued in the court that Sanjay is a very influential person and he has cooked up a story to trap his client. Further, Sanjay had borrowed `10 lakh from Haris. So, the contention that Haris impersonated an income tax official was not believable, the counsel said. However, the police said the robbery was well-planned and all accused persons actively participated in the criminal conspiracy. Moreover, Haris is the main culprit. He played a lead role in hatching the conspiracy. Six accused persons including two Goa residents have been arrested in the case so far and are in judicial custody. The police said two more accused, including Haris, are yet to be nabbed. Earlier, one of the key accused, Davis Dias of Goa, came up with a counter story stating that Sanjay had promised to deliver Kerala style gold ornaments and that he had placed an order for gold ornaments worth `8 lakh with the latter. Dias handed over the money in Goa in February. Later, he and his friends -- Abootty B K, Abdul Hameed M and Haris -- had given another `30 lakh. However, Sanjay did not deliver the gold ornaments as promised, thus cheating them. Dias also claimed that the complaint in this regard was lodged with the Goa DGP on June 29.