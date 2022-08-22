Home Cities Kochi

Kakkanad apartment murder: Deep stab wound on back proved fatal

The investigators have spoken to the doctors who completed the autopsy procedure, the final report of which is expected soon.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The investigation into the murder of a youth at an apartment near the Infopark in Kakkanad has revealed that a deep stab wound near the spinal cord had proved fatal. Though the accused, K K Arshad, stabbed him around eight times, three deep wounds led to blood loss. After consuming drugs, Sajeev was lying face down, with the attack suspected to have happened between 1 am and 3 am, a police officer said.

“The first stab on his back was deep and proved fatal. It almost cut into his rib cage. Two other deep wounds, on the neck and chest, added to the blood loss. There were five more stab wounds but they were minor ones,” the officer said.

The investigators have spoken to the doctors who completed the autopsy procedure, the final report of which is expected soon. Having sent Arshad’s blood samples for chemical examination to check for drug abuse habits, the police are also expecting a report from the forensic science laboratory which is tasked with analysing the contents of the mobile phones used by Arshad and Sajeev. 

While the court has sent Arshad in police custody till August 27, the police are likely to seek his further custody. “As there are no direct witnesses to the incident, the statements of several persons have to be recorded. More evidence to needs to be collected and cross-checked with Arshad,” the officer said.

On Sunday, the police carried out evidence collection procedures at shops near the apartment. After the murder, Arshad visited some shops to procure plastic bags to dispose of the body. “He is cooperating with the investigation and responding to our questions. But we have to cross-check all his revelations. He has denied the involvement of another person in the murder. But we have our doubts which will be clarified in the coming days,” the officer said.

The body of 22-year-old Sajeev, a Malappuram native, was found in the garbage duct of the apartment last Tuesday. Arshad was found missing from the place and was arrested by Kasaragod on Wednesday. 
A financial dispute arising out of a drug deal is suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

