Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: No-trust motion fracas leaves councillors facing criminal charges

A tussle resulting from a no-confidence motion at the Muvattupuzha municipality has led to two women councillors, of the Congress, being charged with attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Express Illustrations

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: A tussle resulting from a no-confidence motion at the Muvattupuzha municipality has led to two women councillors, of the Congress, being charged with attempt to commit culpable homicide. The Muvattupuzha police have registered the case against municipality vice-chairperson Sini Biju and councillor Joice Mary Antony following a complaint lodged by another Congress councillor, Prameela Girish Kumar. Though the two accused councillors applied for anticipatory bail, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court dismissed their petition. 

The series of events unfolded after Prameela moved a no-confidence motion against welfare standing committee chairperson Rajasree Raju. In retaliation, the accused persons trespassed into the office room of the Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme on August 4. Sini allegedly locked the doors of the room, and abused and slapped Prameela. According to the complaint, the accused duo also attempted to stab Prameela in the chest using a pair of scissors. When Prameela resisted the attempt using her right hand, she sustained an injury to her right ring finger. Later, she was dragged to the floor and beaten up further. The accused also cut her hair, the complaint said. 

The case was registered under various sections of IPC, including 342 (wrongful confinement), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The police have also registered a case against Prameela, after Joice lodged a complaint alleging assault.

When Sini and Joice approached the court for anticipatory bail, the prosecution objected strongly. The court was also critical of the behaviour of the councillors involved.“Both the parties are raising allegations against each other forgetting their status as people’s representatives. They are duty-bound to protect the interest of the people and also uphold democratic values. Instead of upholding the duties of people’s representatives, they engaged in altercations and finally culminated in the commission of criminal activities,” Judge Honey M Varghese observed. 

The court found that all three persons, including complainant Prameela, failed to discharge their duties. Considering the submission that there are chances of witnesses being influenced and as the investigation is in the initial stage, the court decided to deny the two councillors anticipatory bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muvattupuzha Congress Kerala councillors no-confidence motion
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp