Two migrants held with heroin, ganja in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise department has intensified checks as part of the anti-narcotics drive during Onam in the district resulting in the seizure of heroin and ganja in two separate incidents on Saturday. The arrested were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the first incident, Nasrul Islam, 30, an Assam native, was held with 22.5g of heroin at Perumbavoor. He procured heroin from Assam and sold it at a high price to migrant workers at Perumbavoor.

In the second incident, an Odisha native Nath Malik, 27, was arrested with 2.146kg of ganja from Ernakulam Junction railway station. It was following a tip-off received by Railway Protection Force that a joint operation was carried out. He was held after he alighted a train from Odisha.

