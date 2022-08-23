At full throttle

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sarath Mohan, a 26-year-old professional motorcross rider, is never one to give up. He met with an unfortunate crash last year during the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC 2021) in the fourth round of the competition held in Chikkamagaluru.

Nevertheless, after months of rehabilitation and training, Sarath, who hails from Malappuram, is back in the game and has set his eyes on the title at the MRF Indian National Rally Championship this year.

A consistent and steady rider, Sarath has already completed four rounds at the INRC for two-wheelers which were recently held at Chikkamagaluru, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

Now, he is preparing for the fifth round of the competition to be held in Pune in November. Sarath bagged first place in the first four rounds of the championship through continuous training and hard work. “Every year, the motorcross riders have to go through six rounds at the INRC. However, if the rider completes at least five rounds, he is declared the national champion,” says Sarath, who rides a Husqvarna FE450 at competitions.

“I am a privateer and competing against riders from factory teams like TVS and Hero. Being a privateer, it is often difficult to get sponsors to participate in the event. Hence, it makes for a physically and mentally demanding sport,” he adds.

A ‘self-motivated person’, as he describes himself, Sarath started racing professionally at the age of 17. “It has been six years since I have been into motorsports. However, my passion for riding motorcycles began when I was just 12,” he says.

“Though I didn’t receive any professional training, I started going to competitions in 2015. The first race that I participated in was held about 50km away from my home where I managed to secure second place.”

Sarath approached some professional trainers from his hometown, who taught him the basics of the sport. His first ever professional race was the MRF National Supercross Championship held in Coimbatore in 2017, where he bagged third place. From then on, he has been participating in many motocross and rally championships held in different parts of the country.

After suffering multiple injuries in the competitions over the years, Sarath was disheartened when he lost two of his national titles last year due to broken collarbone and blunt abdominal trauma. However, he slowly worked towards regaining his strength and endurance. Not one to give up easily, Sarath is determined to win the title this time and has been practising daily.

“I train for six hours a day, which includes a proper mix of endurance, speed and strength. I wake up at 6am and cycle for 30 to 40km two or three times a week.” “I also train on the sand tracks near my house. Though it is a tedious practice, I enjoy doing it because I aim to win the championship,” says Sarath. “I am looking for sponsorships for my upcoming events,” he says. His target is to clinch the national championship this year. His long-term goal is to represent India in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, one of the most difficult international rally challenges.

