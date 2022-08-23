Home Cities Kochi

Attack on CPI activists: CPM leader, DYFI workers booked

Five persons, including a CPM area secretary, have been booked for allegedly attacking a CPI office and manhandling local CPI leaders at Vypeen.

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five persons, including a CPM area secretary, have been booked for allegedly attacking a CPI office and manhandling local CPI leaders at Vypeen. The Njarakkal police have registered a case against CPM area secretary A P Prinil and four DYFI workers. CPI mandalam secretary K L Dileep Kumar were among those allegedly roughed up by the CPM workers.

The incident took place on Sunday night in connection with the election held to the Njarakkal Service Cooperative Bank. The Congress-CPI coalition won the election defeating the CPM panel. Following this, the CPM workers barged into the CPI offices and destroyed the furniture, board and other items in the office.

Meanwhile, Prinil said the CPM was not involved in the attack and that CPI leader Dileep mocked and gestured at women during the victory rally. The CPM workers only questioned this, said a statement issued by the party.

The rift between the CPM and the CPI intensified in the area when a faction of the CPM -- under the leadership of Dileep -- joined the CPI. Dileep was a CPM local secretary and area committee member. The rift escalated when the CPM district leadership decided to remove Dileep from the post of president at the Karthedam Service Cooperative Bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DYFI CPM CPI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp