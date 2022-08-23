Home Cities Kochi

CBI takes over probe into remand prisoner’s death

CBI had filed the re-registered FIR in the case at Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on August 16.

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:12 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI has taken over the probe into the death of a remand prisoner at Covid first line treatment centre at Thrissur Medical College on October 1, 2020. Six prison department officials are accused in the case. CBI had filed the re-registered FIR in the case at Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on August 16.

The case pertains to the death of Nedumangad resident Shameer, who was arrested for possessing ganja. He was first taken to the general hospital on September 30, 2020, from where he tried to escape. Later, he was admitted to the CFLTC where he was found dead.

CBI has named deputy prisoner officer Arun M S, assistant prison officers Vivek T V, Ramesh M R, Pradeep, deputy prison officer Subash and assistant jail superintendent Athul accused.They were earlier arrested by Crime Branch in the same case.

It was the state government which referred the case to CBI. The case is registered for murder, voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, wrongfully restraining any person and causing disappearance of evidence.

