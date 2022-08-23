Court denies bail to fishermen held in 217.5kg heroin case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Sessions Court has denied bail to 20 fishermen, including eight Sri Lankan natives, who were arrested with 217.5kg of heroin from two fishing boats in May. The court dismissed their bail petition for the second time as the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered drugs of commercial quantity from the accused. Thiruvananthapuram natives Sujan T, 28, of Pozhiyoor, and Francis D, 56, of Kottappuram were arrested after DRI and Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation recovered heroin from two boats off Lakshadweep coast on May 21. “According to Section 37 of NDPS Act, the court while considering a bail application, has to record a finding, not guilty, at the initial stage for granting bail to the accused. There must be very strong materials in the record to indicate that the accused is not involved in any drug peddling in the instant case. The accused were found in possession of a commercial quantity of narcotic drugs. Hence, the jurisdiction of this court to grant bail is limited by Section 37 of NDPS,” the court observed.