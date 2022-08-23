Home Cities Kochi

Court denies bail to fishermen held in 217.5kg heroin case

The Additional Sessions Court has denied bail to 20 fishermen, including eight Sri Lankan natives, who were arrested with 217.5kg of heroin from two fishing boats in May.

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Sessions Court has denied bail to 20 fishermen, including eight Sri Lankan natives, who were arrested with 217.5kg of heroin from two fishing boats in May. The court dismissed their bail petition for the second time as the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered drugs of commercial quantity from the accused.

Thiruvananthapuram natives Sujan T, 28, of Pozhiyoor, and Francis D, 56, of Kottappuram were arrested after DRI and Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation recovered heroin from two boats off Lakshadweep coast on May 21. “According to Section 37 of NDPS Act, the court while considering a bail application, has to record a finding, not guilty, at the initial stage for granting bail to the accused.

There must be very strong materials in the record to indicate that the accused is not involved in any drug peddling in the instant case. The accused were found in possession of a commercial quantity of narcotic drugs. Hence, the jurisdiction of this court to grant bail is limited by Section 37 of NDPS,” the court observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heroin
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp