Kakkanad murder: Accused searched web for ‘way to kill a person easily’

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: KK Arshad, accused of murdering a 23-year-old Malappuram native and wrapping the body in a bedsheet at a flat in Kakkanad, had done some ‘homework’ before the heinous act.It is learnt he searched the internet to find the best ways to kill a person using a knife, as per his confession statement.

Before taking the life of his flatmate Sajeev Krishnan, 28, last week, Arshad had done the search ‘what is the way to kill a person easily?’ He also watched a few YouTube videos to get a clearer picture of that.

“Since Arshad had sold his phone, he used Sajeev’s phone to search the internet,” a police officer said, based on his confession before the probe team.

The police also found that he executed what he had researched. “There are 21 wound marks on Sajeev’s body. Of these, three wounds are on crucial parts of the body, including one on the neck. That resulted in his death,” the officer said.

However, the police said things will become clearer once they receive the phone, which is now in the custody of Kasaragod police as Arshad was arrested from there. He was also in possession of drugs at the time.

“We need to get the phone to get more digital information. We have to submit a request to the court in Kasaragod to get it,” the officer said. Meanwhile, the police seem clueless on the role of the second person suspected to be involved in the case.

“The accused has confessed during interrogation that no other person was involved in the murder. Though Arshad’s statements match the evidence that we have collected, we can’t believe it. We need to dig into the case to get more clarity and information,” said the officer.

The police also said financial issues between the two over the sale of drugs resulted in the murder.“Though Sajeev sold the drugs purchased using Rs 52,000 provided by the accused, the latter failed to return the amount as agreed earlier. There were also some arguments before the murder,” the source said, adding that the accused will be produced before the local court in Kochi on Saturday.

