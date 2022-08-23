Kerala gears up to host national hackathon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: SCMS School of Technology and Management is all prepared to host the Smart India Hackathon. The college will be the venue for the grand finale of the hackathon on August 25 and 26 organised by the Union government. Around 250 students from 30 campuses in India will participate in the event.

Smart India Hackathon 2022 is organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education, Persistent Systems, and i4c. Doordarshan and All India Radio are the media partners of the programme.

SIH has been conducted every year since its launch in 2017. The hardware grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 29 and the software finale is scheduled from August 25 to 26. In the event, teams will work round the clock under the guidance of mentors and industry/ministry representatives to produce a working solution for the selected problem statements.

The winning prize is Rs 1 lakh for each problem statement. Under the student innovation category, there will be three prizes Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 for the first three teams, respectively.

KOCHI: SCMS School of Technology and Management is all prepared to host the Smart India Hackathon. The college will be the venue for the grand finale of the hackathon on August 25 and 26 organised by the Union government. Around 250 students from 30 campuses in India will participate in the event. Smart India Hackathon 2022 is organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education, Persistent Systems, and i4c. Doordarshan and All India Radio are the media partners of the programme. SIH has been conducted every year since its launch in 2017. The hardware grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 29 and the software finale is scheduled from August 25 to 26. In the event, teams will work round the clock under the guidance of mentors and industry/ministry representatives to produce a working solution for the selected problem statements. The winning prize is Rs 1 lakh for each problem statement. Under the student innovation category, there will be three prizes Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 for the first three teams, respectively.